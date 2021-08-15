India vs England: Ball Tampering at Lord's? Netizens Outraged With England's Cheeky Tactics

Images of a couple of England cricketers trying to rub the ball with their boots have gone viral with some on Twitter terming it an outright ball tampering. The players, who can’t be identified on the video, were most likely pace bowlers as they had spikes in their shoes. The video showed how one among them was inserting the spikes onto the ball.

This actually made a lot of fans go back to Sandpaper Gate scandal where Australian cricketers were seen tampering with the ball in Cape Town back in 2018. Although, this is still in the preliminary stages, this sort of behaviour can’t be ignored.

Kohli-Anderson Have a Go at Each Other

India skipper Virat Kohli and England pacer James Anderson were having a bit of go at each other even as India struggled to survive on day four of the second Test match at Lord’s. Both the cricketers are Alphas in their unique styles; Anderson was peppered with some short bowling yesterday when he was batting, now he got the ball and was is no mood to leave Indians alone. Meanwhile, Kohli was also in the mood as the stage was set for a Kohli special with India losing both the openers. However, that opportunity went begging as he was dismissed later on.

“You swearing at me again are you? This isn’t your fu**ing backyard,” Kohli said to Anderson even as the latter came up with a few words in between. After the fifth delivery was bowled, the India captain continued to have a go at Anderson saying, “chirp chirp chirp. This is what old age makes you.”

