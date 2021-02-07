India vs England: BCCI Calls Rohit Sharma's Daughter Samaira India's 'Cute Little Supporter' in Adorable Post The BCCI's official Twitter handle posted a picture of Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika and daughter Samaira, calling the latter the team's "cutest little supporter".

One of the biggest drawbacks of having live sport take place during the coronavirus pandemic has been the lack of fans in venues, for the most part. While many places have started opening stadiums to fans - India's entire tour of Australia was played out in front of crowds, although the number of fans were limited - by and large sporting events have been occuring in the absence of fans. That is reportedly set to change during the India-England series, as the second Test in Chennai is set to see crowd attendance of up to 50% being allowed. However, the first Test at the same venue is being played behind closed doors.

Nevertheless, the lack of fans doesn't mean Virat Kohli and co. are without any supporters. The BCCI has allowed the family members of Indian cricketers to enter the bio-secure bubble with them and on Sunday (February 7), shouted out one of India's youngest fans.

WATCH - Is All Well in India Dressing Room? Mohammad Siraj Grabs Kuldeep Yadav by Neck

The BCCI's official Twitter handle posted a picture of Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika and daughter Samaira, calling the latter the team's "cutest little supporter".

"Say hello to our cute little supporter," they said along with a picture of the mother-daughter duo.

Say hello to our cute little supporter 😍#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/CQg8U9c3Tx — BCCI (@BCCI) February 7, 2021

England's marathon first innings eventually came to an end early on Day 3 as they were bowled out for 578. Skipper Joe Root scored his fifth double century -- the first by a batsman playing his 100th Test -- to lead England to 555 for eight wickets at stumps on the second day.

Root (218, 19x4s, 2x6s), whose double ton was also the first by an overseas cricketer in India in over 10 years, was ably supported by Ben Stokes (82) as the two added 124 for the fourth wicket. At close, Dominic Bess was batting on 28 and Jack Leach was on six. The two tail-enders added an unbeaten 30 in 10.3 overs.

Mohammed Shami Resumes Training, Could be Available for Third Test - Report

India picked four wickets in the last session, with pace bowler Ishant Sharma getting two wickets -- Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer -- off two balls, but Bess and Leach ensured that Virat Kohli's boys will have to return on the third morning, something that Root wanted.

The England skipper had on Thursday pointed out that his side would look to bat till the third day's morning and score 600-700 runs. They didn't quite get to that target but came close enough.