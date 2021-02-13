India vs England: BCCI Posts Emotional Video as Crowds Return to Stadiums in India The second Test between India and England will mark the return of spectators to the grounds, after a gap of almost a year. On this joyous occasion, the BCCI posted a heart-touching video to welcome the fans on the eve of the match.

The second Test between India and England will mark the return of spectators to the grounds, after a gap of almost a year. On this joyous occasion, the BCCI posted a heart-touching video to welcome the fans on the eve of the match.

ALSO READ - India vs England 2021, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Chennai, Day 1

“Dear #TeamIndia fans we've missed you and we are now all set to welcome back crowds to cricket for the second Test. Can't wait to have you roaring at The Chepauk tomorrow,” wrote BCCI.

Dear #TeamIndia fans we've missed you and we are now all set to welcome back crowds to cricket for the second Test.Can't wait to have you roaring at The Chepauk tomorrow 💙💙@Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/7q4S1hPXrB — BCCI (@BCCI) February 12, 2021

Meanwhile, though India skipper Virat Kohli had confirmed prior to the first Test that both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill would be persisted with throughout the series, the former is likely to be under pressure when India take on England in the second Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium from Saturday.

Sharma, the senior of the two openers, did well in 2019 when he was promoted up the batting order to open in Visakhapatnam against South Africa. He scored 176, 127, 14, 212, 6 and 21 for a total of 556 runs at an average of 92.66 and all those runs came at home.

The Mumbai batsman did not play for over a year, due to injury and Covid-19, and returned to Test cricket only last month in Australia. The returns have been pretty ordinary. He has made 26, 52, 44, 7, 6, and 12 for a total of 147 at an average of 24.50.

ALSO READ - Wasim Jaffer Controversy: Don't Know About it, Can't Comment, Says Ajinkya Rahane

Sharma's poor run of scores has reflected in India's poor opening starts. When he joined the playing XI for the third Test in Sydney, India seemed to have found a solution as he and Gill provided 70 and 71-run starts to the team. India had until his comeback had been struggling to muster up proper opening partnerships -- 16, 27, 30, 8, 0, 7, 0, 16.