India vs England: BCCI Posts Emotional Video as Crowds Return to Stadiums in India

- 1st T20I - 11 Feb, 2021Match Ended169/6(20.0) RR 8.45
PAK
SA166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 runs
- 1st Test - 05 - 09 Feb, 2021Match Ended578/10(190.1) RR 3.04178/10(46.3) RR 3.83
ENG
IND337/10(95.5) RR 3.52192/10(58.1) RR 3.3
England beat India by 227 runs
- 3rd T20I - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
18:30 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 1st Test - 2 Mar, TueUp Next
AFG
ZIM
11:30 IST - Dubai
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 10 Mar, WedUp Next
AFG
ZIM
11:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
AFG
ZIM
14:30 IST - Dubai
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 19 Mar, FriUp Next
AFG
ZIM
14:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
AFG
ZIM
14:30 IST - Dubai
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st ODI - 2 Apr, FriUp Next
SA
PAK
16:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd ODI - 4 Apr, SunUp Next
SA
PAK
16:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 3rd ODI - 7 Apr, WedUp Next
SA
PAK
16:30 IST - Centurion
- 1st T20I - 10 Apr, SatUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd T20I - 12 Apr, MonUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 3rd T20I - 14 Apr, WedUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Centurion
- 4th T20I - 16 Apr, FriUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Centurion
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs England: BCCI Posts Emotional Video as Crowds Return to Stadiums in India
The second Test between India and England will mark the return of spectators to the grounds, after a gap of almost a year. On this joyous occasion, the BCCI posted a heart-touching video to welcome the fans on the eve of the match.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 13, 2021, 9:19 AM IST
The second Test between India and England will mark the return of spectators to the grounds, after a gap of almost a year. On this joyous occasion, the BCCI posted a heart-touching video to welcome the fans on the eve of the match.
“Dear #TeamIndia fans we've missed you and we are now all set to welcome back crowds to cricket for the second Test. Can't wait to have you roaring at The Chepauk tomorrow,” wrote BCCI.
Dear #TeamIndia fans we've missed you and we are now all set to welcome back crowds to cricket for the second Test.Can't wait to have you roaring at The Chepauk tomorrow 💙💙@Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/7q4S1hPXrB— BCCI (@BCCI) February 12, 2021
Meanwhile, though India skipper Virat Kohli had confirmed prior to the first Test that both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill would be persisted with throughout the series, the former is likely to be under pressure when India take on England in the second Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium from Saturday.
Sharma, the senior of the two openers, did well in 2019 when he was promoted up the batting order to open in Visakhapatnam against South Africa. He scored 176, 127, 14, 212, 6 and 21 for a total of 556 runs at an average of 92.66 and all those runs came at home.
The Mumbai batsman did not play for over a year, due to injury and Covid-19, and returned to Test cricket only last month in Australia. The returns have been pretty ordinary. He has made 26, 52, 44, 7, 6, and 12 for a total of 147 at an average of 24.50.
Sharma's poor run of scores has reflected in India's poor opening starts. When he joined the playing XI for the third Test in Sydney, India seemed to have found a solution as he and Gill provided 70 and 71-run starts to the team. India had until his comeback had been struggling to muster up proper opening partnerships -- 16, 27, 30, 8, 0, 7, 0, 16.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking