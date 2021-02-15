- 3rd T20I - 14 Feb, 2021Match Ended164/8(20.0) RR 8.2
SA
PAK169/6(18.4) RR 9.05
Pakistan beat South Africa by 4 wickets
- 2nd T20I - 13 Feb, 2021Match Ended144/7(20.0) RR 7.2
PAK
SA145/4(16.2) RR 8.88
South Africa beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
Ben Stokes' Incredible Handstand Amuses Chennai Crowd, Internet Flooded with Memes
All-rounder Ben Stokes, who had bowled in India's second inning so far, decided to have a bit of fun and broke into an impromptu headstand much to the amusement of the Chennai crowd and also the cameras of the host broadcasters who ran the video over and over again
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 15, 2021, 2:15 PM IST
Even though England had a good day in the field in the first session of Day 3 of the 2nd Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Monday, that India kept running away with the game was quite evident. England managed five wickets in the morning session but were pinned down by a big partnership between Indian skipper Virat Kohli and R Ashwin. England bowlers seemed to run out of ideas to dislodge the partnership the pair as the duo helped India extend the lead to nearly 400. All-rounder Ben Stokes, who had bowled in India's second inning so far, decided to have a bit of fun and broke into an impromptu headstand much to the amusement of the Chennai crowd and also the cameras of the host broadcasters who ran the video over and over again. Fair to say the video was soon picked up by internet users and went viral.
IND v ENG 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE BLOG | IND v ENG 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORECARD
Here's the video:
Stokes goes on Exorcist mode, maybe trying to scare away the demons on the pitch! #TheExorcist #BenStokes #INDvsENG #EngvsInd #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/AUwPjxebda
— Arnab (@simplyarnab) February 15, 2021
Here's how the internet reacted to Stokes' gesture:
How Indian Media will put this up.
"Virat kohli angrezo ko apni ungliyon par nachate hue dikhe."#ViratKohli #BenStokes pic.twitter.com/hfhIssIaij
— Amul Joshi (@amul_joshi) February 15, 2021
Just like Ben Stokes things!..#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/gaSHOnzY67
— Deep point (@cristorian_45) February 15, 2021
This was incredible from Stokes - walking with his hands. pic.twitter.com/PxQIbTtg4N
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 15, 2021
#INDvsENG #BenStokes @benstokes38
When crush asks what special talent do you have?
Me: pic.twitter.com/x2V6eR7AG9
— Tanishq Ganu (@smart__leaks) February 15, 2021
Thalaivar Vadivelu for every occasion 😊#BenStokes #Vadivelu pic.twitter.com/2f6zJpO69V
— Ramskalyan (@Ramskalyan) February 15, 2021
Ben Stokes gonna go back to England like this pic.twitter.com/neTrQfSEL1
— Vaid (@vaidexee) February 15, 2021
Ben Stokes getting ready to avoid LBW in second innings. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/emIBvFNAjt
— Samit سامت (@imssamit) February 15, 2021
Ben Stokes' Incredible handstand Amuses Chennai Crowd, Internet Flooded with Memes
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking