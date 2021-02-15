Ben Stokes' Incredible handstand Amuses Chennai Crowd, Internet Flooded with Memes

CRICKETNEXT

All-rounder Ben Stokes, who had bowled in India's second inning so far, decided to have a bit of fun and broke into an impromptu headstand much to the amusement of the Chennai crowd and also the cameras of the host broadcasters who ran the video over and over again

Even though England had a good day in the field in the first session of Day 3 of the 2nd Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Monday, that India kept running away with the game was quite evident. England managed five wickets in the morning session but were pinned down by a big partnership between Indian skipper Virat Kohli and R Ashwin. England bowlers seemed to run out of ideas to dislodge the partnership the pair as the duo helped India extend the lead to nearly 400. All-rounder Ben Stokes, who had bowled in India's second inning so far, decided to have a bit of fun and broke into an impromptu headstand much to the amusement of the Chennai crowd and also the cameras of the host broadcasters who ran the video over and over again. Fair to say the video was soon picked up by internet users and went viral.

IND v ENG 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE BLOG | IND v ENG 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORECARD

Here's the video:

Here's how the internet reacted to Stokes' gesture:

