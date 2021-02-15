Ben Stokes' Incredible Handstand Amuses Chennai Crowd, Internet Flooded with Memes All-rounder Ben Stokes, who had bowled in India's second inning so far, decided to have a bit of fun and broke into an impromptu headstand much to the amusement of the Chennai crowd and also the cameras of the host broadcasters who ran the video over and over again

Even though England had a good day in the field in the first session of Day 3 of the 2nd Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Monday, that India kept running away with the game was quite evident. England managed five wickets in the morning session but were pinned down by a big partnership between Indian skipper Virat Kohli and R Ashwin. England bowlers seemed to run out of ideas to dislodge the partnership the pair as the duo helped India extend the lead to nearly 400. All-rounder Ben Stokes, who had bowled in India's second inning so far, decided to have a bit of fun and broke into an impromptu headstand much to the amusement of the Chennai crowd and also the cameras of the host broadcasters who ran the video over and over again. Fair to say the video was soon picked up by internet users and went viral.

Here's the video:

Here's how the internet reacted to Stokes' gesture:

How Indian Media will put this up. "Virat kohli angrezo ko apni ungliyon par nachate hue dikhe."#ViratKohli #BenStokes pic.twitter.com/hfhIssIaij — Amul Joshi (@amul_joshi) February 15, 2021

This was incredible from Stokes - walking with his hands. pic.twitter.com/PxQIbTtg4N — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 15, 2021

Ben Stokes gonna go back to England like this pic.twitter.com/neTrQfSEL1 — Vaid (@vaidexee) February 15, 2021

Ben Stokes getting ready to avoid LBW in second innings. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/emIBvFNAjt — Samit سامت (@imssamit) February 15, 2021

