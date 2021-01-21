India vs England: Ben Stokes & Jofra Archer Back in England's Squad for First Two India Tests

England on Thursday named Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer in the squad for India's tour next month as skipper Joe Root said the two will be a major boost for the side looking for a crucial series win.

England on Thursday named Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer in the squad for India's tour next month as skipper Joe Root said the two will be a major boost for the side looking for a crucial series win. Stokes and Archer have missed England's recent matches in Sri Lanka as the squad was rotated to allow players to rest during the pandemic. The star duo along with Rory Burns will be back with the team as England announced a 16-member squad for the opening two of the four Tests in India starting February 5 in Chennai. England will face an Indian side boosted by their historic Test win in Australia this week, but Root was optimistic despite India's sensational 2-1 triumph.

"I expect India to be full of confidence and in their own conditions they are a very good team. They play some very good cricket," he told reporters before of the official announcement.

Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer Will Give England 'Huge Boost' in India - Joe Root

"We have to be at our absolute best. But that's an exciting prospect for us, a great opportunity for us, it's a great way to aid our development as a side.

"And we will be going there fully expecting to try and win that series. But we have got a lot of hard work to do before we get there. We got a big Test match here."

England lead the two-match series 1-0 in Sri Lanka going into the final Test on Friday in Galle. England have called back fast bowler James Anderson and will rest Stuart Broad for the clash.

BCCI Likely to Allow 50 Percent Crowd Attendance for England Series

The shuffling of their veteran fast bowlers was the only change made to the team for the second Test. But it is the return of Stokes and Archer for the India series that excites Root.

"You speak to any side in the world, those two guys coming back into it would give the squad a huge boost and it's certainly the case for us," said Root.

"We are excited to see them back in and around the squad. Hopefully they are full of energy and ready to go when they get here."

Big Blow for India - Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out of Full Test Series Against England

Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Curran and Mark Wood, who are currently in Sri Lanka, have been rested for the first two India matches.

Surrey batsman Ollie Pope will travel to India and will be added to the squad when passed fit as he recovers from a shoulder injury.

England's Test Squad: Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes

Reserves: James Bracey, Mason Crane, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Amar Virdi