- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 1st Test - 26 - 29 Jan, 2021Match Ended220/10(69.2) RR 3.17245/10(100.3) RR 2.44
SA
PAK378/10(119.2) RR 3.1790/3(22.5) RR 3.94
Pakistan beat South Africa by 7 wickets
India vs England: Ben Stokes & Jofra Archer Hit Training Ground as Squad Clears Second Round of Covid-19
Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Rory Burns on Saturday had their first training session at the Chepauk after successfully completing six days of hard quarantine.
- PTI
- Updated: January 30, 2021, 12:25 PM IST
Premier all-rounder Ben Stokes, pacer Jofra Archer and reserve opener Rory Burns on Saturday had their first training session at the Chepauk after successfully completing six days of hard quarantine, while other members of the squad cleared their second COVID-19 test. The trio were not a part of the Sri Lanka Test series with Stokes and Archer being rested for workload management purpose while Burns skipped the previous tour due to the birth of his first child.
The trio had reached India earlier than their colleagues and having already cleared their three RT-PCR tests could hit the nets on Saturday.
"The first group of players - Archer, Burns and Stokes - will practice each morning for the next three days. They are limited to a two-hour session," England's media manager Danny Reuben informed.
"The entire England touring party received their second PCR COVID-19 test yesterday. All results returned negative results," he added.
The full England squad is scheduled to start its training from February 2 ahead of the series opener against India, starting February 5 here.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking