India vs England: Beyond Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant's Form is a Concern Too

There were question marks over the forms of India’s No. 3, 4 and 5 at various points in India’s tour of England prior to the third Test in Leeds. Post the game, No. 3 has been removed from the list, at least temporarily. And in his place, there are fresh question marks over No. 6. Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant being the batsmen in discussion.

Rohit Sharma, and later Kohli, maintained that talks about Pujara’s form were ‘external noises’. The team didn’t even discuss it, they insisted. True or not, the external voices appeared to have gotten what they wanted with respect to Pujara. ‘Intent’, make use of all scoring opportunities, don’t block endlessly before nicking one behind. Pujara did that to absolute perfection in the third Test’s second innings, scoring 91 runs and giving India hopes of a miraculous comeback. How he scored the 91 was what would have pleased even his critics; there was nothing fancy but Pujara was driving, flicking and pulling at every given opportunity. The innings could have led to a lot more, but for now, it at least deferred talks about Pujara’s form and value to the side in these conditions.

While Pujara’s form might have turned around, India’s headaches have only increased. Kohli’s form is still a question mark, despite 55 in the second innings. It’s been more than 50 innings since his last international Test ton, and although he has played some impactful innings in the period, there have also been phases where he has been well below his best. Prior to this half-century, his last 50 had come eight innings back. Kohli needs a big knock - not just to shut up critics but also because at No. 4, he holds a crucial position between the top and lower-middle orders.

The outside off stump poking/driving is now officially a concern for India, and a bowling strategy oppositions use when Kohli walks in. Apart from technical issues, Kohli will also have to decide: does he curb his instinct and do what Sachin Tendulkar did in Sydney 2004, ie, cut out the cover drive, or stay his aggressive self and play all the strokes come what may.

Here’s his response to a question on India’s lower order form/lack of batting depth.

“Depth, it’s an argument you can have from both ways. The top order has to give enough runs for the lower middle order to step up. We did pretty well in the first two games, when you have a result like this you can’t take too much from it. As a batting group we need to stay close and confident, even after 36 all out (in Adelaide) we came back."

Beyond Kohli, there are problems aplenty. Rahane posted an interesting photo on Instagram about trolls after the Lord’s Test, where he made a crucial half-century. While that no doubt helped India win, his consistency is a bit of an issue too. 49, 15, 5, 1, 18 and 10 are Rahane’s scores in this tour (including WTC final against New Zealand) apart from the 61 at Lord’s. Prior to this tour, he had made a battling and crucial 67 in tough batting conditions in Chennai, and the incredible century at Melbourne after India’s Adelaide reversal. Barring the two knocks, and a cameo at the Gabba, there has been little of note.

Voices are bound to grow, especially given his dismissals are not too dissimilar to Kohli’s - uncertainty around off stump.

And then Rishabh Pant. He has a century in England and Australia. He’s had a stellar year in Test cricket, starting with the Australia tour and then England’s tour of India. However, the runs are just about beginning to dry up in this tour. 132 runs from 7 innings (including WTC final) for a No. 6 - India will expect more.

One of Pant’s successes in Australia was his strong defence in between the attacking strokeplay, and how he managed to blend both into his game. That has gone missing here. He’s gotten out to Ollie Robinson four times - the extra bounce and tentativeness outside off stump resulting in edges behind the batsman.

Thus, the talks of India requiring an extra batsman have begun. Are India expecting too much from Pant, to do the No. 6 role? Sunil Gavaskar, speaking on Sony after the game, reckons so. India, though, stay firm that an extra batsman is a negative option.

Whatever the solution is, India have to find it quick. For there are too many inconsistent performers in the batting line up now, and thus the more frequent collapses.

