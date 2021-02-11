India vs England: Big Blow to Team India's Chances as Star All-rounder Ruled Out - Report In a big jolt to Team India's chances in the series against England, ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the upcoming three Tests, according to a report in Cricbuzz. Jadeja had dislocated his thumb while batting in Sydney Test, and didn't play in the Brisbane Test too. He was sent to the NCA for further assessment after coming back to India.

It was believed that Jadeja would be fit for the last two Tests of the series, but the recovery has taken more time than expected to heal. Also Cricbuzz understands that there is no chance for him to play in these Tests.

Meanwhile, Indian playing XI during the upcoming second Test in Chennai will at least have one change with Jharkhand left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem set to be dropped after a disappointing performance in the series opener against England. While Nadeem's replacement will be decided by Friday, one can expect all-rounder Axar Patel, who is now match-fit, to replace him. India were outplayed in the first Test that ended on Tuesday.

"Axar had a minor knee niggle and has already started batting at the nets. He is expected to start bowling during the next couple of days."He was always first choice to play the opening Test but it will depend on skipper Virat Kohli, head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharath Arun," a senior BCCI source told PTI on Wednesday.

Indian captain Virat Kohli didn't hide his disappointment when it came to Nadeem's performance during the post-match presentation where he said that Nadeem and Sundar couldn't keep up the pressure that was created by Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin. Nadeem had four wickets in all but gave away 233 runs in 59 overs across two innings with an economy rate of close to 4 runs per over. And if that wasn't enough, as a slow bowler, a total of nine no balls at the Test match level is considered to be criminal.