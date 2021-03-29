India vs England: Both Teams Create Record for Most Sixes in Three-match Series

During India’s series win against England, both teams managed to create a record together — most sixes hit in a three-match series, with 63 maximums. The previous record was held by New Zealand and Sri Lanka, which they created in 2019, while third on the list is again, India and England who hit 56 sixes in a series back in 2017.

India pulled off a miraculous victory where they just managed to defend 330-run target against England. Earlier, they had slammed 11 sixes in their innings, in which Rishabh Pant slammed four, Hardik Pandya four and Shardul Thakur cleared the boundary three times. Meanwhile, Ben Stokes went berserk in the second ODI and slammed 10 sixes alone.

Also this is the first time in seven years, that England has lost a bilateral series. The last time any team beat England in a bilateral series, was India. In that five-match series, India had emerged victorious 3-1, with Ajinkya Rahane top-scoring with 192 runs. On the other hand, Mohammed Shami had returned with most wickets — eight. With this series win yesterday, India have done it again.

India were at the risk of losing their third consecutive bilateral ODI series. After getting thrashed by New Zealand 0-3, Australia had beaten them 2-1 at home. India were at a risk of losing three consecutive bilateral series for the first time in 24 years.

India survived a major scare as they held onto their nerve to win the third ODI against England by 7 runs. This meant that the Men in Blue clinch the ODI series 2-1. Chasing 330 for a win, England kept on losing timely wickets and at one stage were 155/5. But then came in Sam Curran who almost threatened to take his side home against improbable odds.