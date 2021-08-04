India vs England: Brad Hogg Feels this Bowler will Win it for India in Test Series

The India vs England Test series starts in Nottingham on August 4. Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg believes this could be India’s best opportunity to beat England on their home soil. According to the former spin bowler, depth in India’s fast bowling department will make their chances to register a win, stronger. The likes of Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma, have sustained the bowling momentum making India’s pace battery one of the best around the world.

Hogg reckons speedster Shami will turn out to be the game-changer for India. He was brilliant in the WTC final and Hogg feels he will be the one player to watch out for against England. On his YouTube channel, Hogg shared a video wherein he spoke about India’s chances of a win and Shami’s impact and contribution in the victory.

"If you look at Shami, he bowled brilliantly the last time. He was just beating the outside edge and had a couple of dropped chances. But I think Shami is going to be the bee's knees in this series. I think he is going to have a lot more luck if he bowls like he did in the World Test championship final," asserted Hogg.

India was crushed during its last England tour in 2018. The team will look to break the barren run in England, where they lost the last three Test series. Hogg feels they should be acclimatized this time with the English conditions. "But this is a new series. They have been over there for two months. So there are no excuses. They should be adjusted to these foreign conditions," he signed off.

The Indian team has been in the UK since June. After the World Test Championship final, they played a warm-up match against the County Select XI.

