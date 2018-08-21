Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Broad Fined 15 Per Cent Match Fee, Handed One Demerit Point For Pant Sendoff

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 21, 2018, 11:34 PM IST
Broad Fined 15 Per Cent Match Fee, Handed One Demerit Point For Pant Sendoff

(AFP)

Loading...
England fast bowler Stuart Broad has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second day of the third Test against India at Trent Bridge.

The English player was found to have breached Article 2.1.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”




Broad has also been handed a demerit point which has been added to his disciplinary record. It was his first offence since the introduction of the revised Code in September 2016.

The incident occurred in the 92nd over of India’s first innings on Sunday, when following the dismissal of Rishabh Pant, Broad walked towards the batsman and spoke in an aggressive manner, which had the potential to provoke an aggressive reaction from the dismissed batsman.

Broad admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Chris Gaffaney and third umpire Aleem Dar.

Also Watch

demerit pointengland vs india 2018iccIndia vs EnglandRishabh Pantstuart broad
First Published: August 21, 2018, 11:32 PM IST
Loading...

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...