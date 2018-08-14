Bumrah, Ashwin Declared Fit; Kohli Races Against Time for Third Test

Loading...
Bumrah had injured his left hand whilst playing in the first game of the long tour against Ireland in Dublin back in June. He didn't feature in the T20Is or ODIs against England since then, and also missed the first two Tests thanks to a fracture on his left thumb.
He underwent surgery in Leeds on July 4 and underwent rehabilitation back in India, before being called up for the Test series.
Throughout the second leg of this tour, Bumrah has been keenly working in the nets, from Chelmsford, to Birmingham, to Lord's, although the team management was waiting for the plaster to come off finally.
During one of the net sessions while the rain intervened during the second Test, Bumrah was seen bowling without his plaster and thus his availability for the next match has now been confirmed.
Even so, it remains to be seen whether he will be included in the playing eleven without having any proper match time.
In other good news, both Ravichandran Ashwin and Hardik Pandya have also been declared fit. Both suffered blows to their bowling hands while batting in the second innings at Lord's. Ashwin was hit twice, in fact.
Meanwhile, skipper Virat Kohli is in a race against time to get completely fit for the third Test. He had confirmed his availability albeit with the rider that he might not be able to field or run between the wickets up to a 100 percent of his ability.
There was a gym session for the entire Indian team on Tuesday, with the players as well as the skipper taking part. Kohli is also undergoing rehabilitation to improve his chances of attaining total fitness, even as these various issues put a spotlight on the heightened workload of Indian cricketers.
Also Watch
-
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Credit to England Says Virat Kohli While Promising That India Won't Repeat Mistakes
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Ayaz Memon, Rohan Gavaskar and Gaurav Kalra on Need For Quality Practice Matches on Away Tours
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | It's Not About How India Have Done, But About How Well We Have Performed: Root
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
First Published: August 14, 2018, 5:58 PM IST