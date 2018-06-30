Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England: Bumrah Ruled Out of T20s vs England, Uncertain for ODI Series

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 30, 2018, 9:46 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah. (Getty Images)

In a major setback to India, Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the T20 series against England starting on July 3 after suffering a broken finger against Ireland in the first T20 international at Dublin. His availability for the three match ODI series that follows will be decided in due course after taking into account his recovery. Bumrah, who wasn’t included in the playing XI for the second game, was injured during the 20th over of Ireland’s innings after attempting to take a catch on his own bowling.

Washington Sundar, who was the only Indian player not to feature in either of the the two games in Ireland, is also unavailable for at least the first T20 as he had twisted his ankle playing football in the team practice.

Bumrah is placed tenth in the ICC T20 rankings currently. He put in a strong performance in the only game he played, taking 2/19 in his four overs and also bowled a maiden. He is likely to be replaced by either Shardul Thakur or Deepak Chahar.

Thakur and Chahar were part of the IPL-winning Chennai Super Kings team, with Thakur picking 16 wickets and Chahar taking 10 in the season. They are also part of the India A team currently in England taking part in the tri-series along with West Indies.

*An earlier version of this story reported Bumrah will miss the ODI series too. Upon reconfirmation, it has been learnt that the decision about the ODIs will be made in due course. The story has been amended accordingly

bumrah injuryengland vs india 2018jasprit bumrah
First Published: June 30, 2018, 7:22 PM IST

