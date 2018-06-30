India vs England: Bumrah Ruled Out of T20s vs England, Uncertain for ODI Series

Washington Sundar, who was the only Indian player not to feature in either of the the two games in Ireland, is also unavailable for at least the first T20 as he had twisted his ankle playing football in the team practice.
Bumrah is placed tenth in the ICC T20 rankings currently. He put in a strong performance in the only game he played, taking 2/19 in his four overs and also bowled a maiden. He is likely to be replaced by either Shardul Thakur or Deepak Chahar.
Thakur and Chahar were part of the IPL-winning Chennai Super Kings team, with Thakur picking 16 wickets and Chahar taking 10 in the season. They are also part of the India A team currently in England taking part in the tri-series along with West Indies.
*An earlier version of this story reported Bumrah will miss the ODI series too. Upon reconfirmation, it has been learnt that the decision about the ODIs will be made in due course. The story has been amended accordingly
