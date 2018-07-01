India vs England: Chahar Replaces Bumrah in T20I Side; Pandya & Patel Replace Sundar

Washington Sundar, the only Indian player to not feature in either of the two games in Ireland, is also unavailable for the T20I and ODI series as he had twisted his ankle playing football in the team practice session. He will be replaced by Krunal Pandya in the T20I series and Axar Patel in the ODI series that follows. Both the spinners are currently in England with the ‘A’ team.
“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Krunal Pandya as Washington Sundar’s replacement in India’s T20I side and Axar Patel in the ODI side for the upcoming limited-overs series against England. Sundar suffered an injury to his right ankle during Indian team’s training session at the Malahide Cricket Club, Dublin on June 26, 2018. He subsequently underwent scans and was seen by a specialist. The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor his progress
“Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has a fractured left thumb and has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against England. Bumrah suffered the injury during India’s first T20I against Ireland. The selectors have named Deepak Chahar as his replacement in the T20I side,” the BCCI release said.
More than Sundar, it will be Bumrah’s absence that will be a headache for skipper Virat Kohli as he is the strike bowler for the team in the shorter formats. The fast bowler is placed tenth in the ICC T20 rankings and put in a strong performance in the only game he played against Ireland, taking 2/19 in his four overs and also bowled a maiden.
Having injured his finger, Bumrah did not train on Thursday even though the Indian team had an optional training session after the first game. He underwent scans on his hand to check the extent of the injury.
Chahar is currently with the India ‘A’ team in England and has seven wickets after three games in the 50-over tri-series also featuring West Indies ‘A’. Chahar also had an impressive season under Mahendra Singh Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Despite missing a few games due to injury, he finished with 10 wickets in 12 games.
Apart from Chahar, skipper Kohli will also have the option of picking from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav and Siddarth Kaul when he sits down to select the playing XI for the opening T20I on Tuesday at Old Trafford.
First Published: July 1, 2018, 4:07 PM IST