India vs England: Challenging to Concentrate for Long Hours on Turning Tracks - Ben Foakes

- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 1st Test - 26 - 29 Jan, 2021Match Ended220/10(69.2) RR 3.17245/10(100.3) RR 2.44
SA
PAK378/10(119.2) RR 3.1790/3(22.5) RR 3.94
Pakistan beat South Africa by 7 wickets
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs England: Challenging to Concentrate for Long Hours on Turning Tracks - Ben Foakes
England's Ben Foakes said he finds it challenging to concentrate while standing up to spinners on turning tracks in the sub-continent but it's something that he will be looking forward to during the four-Test series against India.
- PTI
- Updated: January 31, 2021, 8:34 PM IST
England's Ben Foakes on Sunday said he finds it challenging to concentrate while standing up to spinners on turning tracks in the sub-continent but it's something that he will be looking forward to during the four-Test series against India. With first-choice keeper Jos Buttler heading home after first Test as part of England's rotation policy, Foakes will potentially have the chance to keep in the second Test before Jonny Bairstow joins the squad for the final two games. "The difficulties in Sri Lanka or Asia in general is to stand up for long periods of time and having to concentrate, knowing that the bowl is going to spin sharply so you have to be on the ball to react to it, Foakes said during a virtual media interaction on Sunday.
IND v ENG FULL COVERAGE | IND v ENG FULL SCHEDULE
Due to low bounce in the subcontinent pitches, a keeper stands closer to the wicket as compared to in the west. As a result, there is less reaction time and everything has to move far quicker, which is physically very demanding.
"Standing back is also very challenging... To cut down the reaction time is a real challenge and I find it hard standing back out in Asia," he said.
The 27-year-old earned a recall to the national Test side after two years and Foakes said he is excited and to play against a top side like India.
Limited Spectators Likely for Second Chennai Test as Government Issues New Guidelines
"All the emotions, a bit of nerves, a lot of excitement and anticipation of playing in India. It is an incredible place to be able to play and obviously they have star-studded batting line up in a country that's so passionate about cricket. To get an opportunity out here would be amazing," Foakes said.
Foakes had notched up a century on his Test debut in Sri Lanka in 2018 while also affecting four dismissals with some silky glovework. The Surrey cricketer said he is aware of the challenges of playing in the sub-continent.
"Ya, I have spent a lot of time in the sub-continent and had a bit of success in Sri Lanka series a couple of years ago.
"I feel like I know the challenges that arise, obviously India is a lit bit different, a few different things to concern yourself with. But before start to work that I'll speak to guys like Root who have played here and done well.
James Anderson, BS Chandrasekhar & Other Top Wicket-takers in India-England Test History
Despite a dream debut Foakes has featured in only five Tests. In the 2019 tour of West Indies, he struggled with the bat. Since then he has found himself slipping down in the pecking order behind the "world-class" Buttler and Jonny Bairstow.
"Jos has been amazing, he is obviously a world class player. It is always one of those tricky things as a specialist keeper you never know what's going to happen whether it's a day before the game, week before.
"The current set up of this English side, there is so much competition. You have got a few guys who are established in the team who are world class cricketers."
Foakes understands only extra-ordinary performance will assure him a permanent place in the playing XI.
Stuart Broad Says Hosts' Confidence Will Be High But They're 'Not Impregnable'
"You have to accept that you are not going to get the long rope unless you nail every game. It's something you have to deal with and perform when you get a chance," he signed off.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking