India vs England: Chance For India To Make It A Sweep Across Formats Against England

India have a great opportunity to make it a sweep across formats when they face England in the second ODI in Pune on Friday. Having earned a commendable win in the series opener on the 23rd, the home team will have a chance to affect a rare series loss in the format on the world number one ranked team. With the injury to Shreyas Iyer ruling him out of the series it will be interesting to see whether the hosts hand Suryakumar Yadav an ODI debut after the impressive performances of Prasidh Krishna and Krunal Pandya in their first outing for India in the format in the series opener.

India vs England: The Dwindling Returns of Kuldeep Yadav in Limited Overs Cricket

India

The biggest positives for India apart from the sensational performance of the two debutants in the first encounter was the return to form of opener Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul. Dhawan is an outstanding ODI batsman – one of the best of all-time at the top of the order – and looked in fine touch on Tuesday. Rahul has made the number 5 position his own in the format. He bats well with the lower order and has the ability to hit the big shots at the death and clear any field against any attack in the world.

One change would be forced on the home team in the middle order. It would be interesting to see whom they replace the injured Shreyas Iyer with – Suryakumar Yadav or Rishabh Pant. Yadav had a phenomenal start to his international career playing two splendid knocks in the T20I series. Pant, unlike his numbers in Test cricket and domestic T20 cricket, does not have great returns yet for India in ODIs but given his form in the longer format of the game the management and the captain will be tempted to draft him as a specialist batsman at number 4.

The only other change for India could be replacing Kuldeep Yadav with Yuzvendra Chahal or Washington Sundar. Kuldeep was India’s most expensive bowler in the opening fixture and has been struggling since IPL 2019. However, Chahal has also seen his economy rate rise in limited overs cricket since 2019. A better option would be the accurate and restrictive off spin of Sundar who has been very economical for India in the T20 format.

On This Day: Imran Khan Led Pakistan to Historic World Cup Triumph in 1992

England

England’s experiment to send Ben Stokes up the order did not quite work in the series opener but nonetheless is an idea worth persisting with for the remainder of the series. The visitors bat deep and the all-rounder is often wasted down the order. The visitors may need to change their approach though and can’t be rigid with their all-out attacking strategy through the innings if the situation demands otherwise.

They threw away the chase in the first match in the middle overs after being provided a great platform by Bairstow and Roy. The lack of partnerships and some of the shot-selection of the middle-order was questionable and unnecessary.

Mark Wood had an off day with the ball on Tuesday and was taken for a few runs. England would hope that their ace speedster would deliver in the second match. Adil Rashid was also taken to the cleaners and maybe needs to be introduced earlier into the attack.

WHEN: 26th March, 1:30 PM IST

WHERE: Pune, India

TELECAST: StarSports

LIVE STREAMING: Hotstar

India Team News

India is likely to hand an ODI debut to Suryakumar Yadav in place of the injured Shreyas Iyer. Washington Sundar may come in for Kuldeep Yadav.

Possible Playing XI: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 KL Rahul, 6 Krunal Pandya, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Shardul Thakur, 10 Prasidh Krishna, 11 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

England Team News

Morgan and Sam Billings are doubtful for the second encounter which could see an ODI debut being given to Liam Livingstone. They may draft in left-arm seamer Reece Topley to bolster the pace attack and to get in some variety.

Possible Playing XI: 1 Jason Roy, 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Ben Stokes, 4 Liam Livingstone, 5 Jos Buttler, 6 Moeen Ali, 7 Sam Curran, 8. Tom Curran, 9. Adil Rashid, 10 Mark Wood, 11 Reece Topley

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

England lead the head to head 3-2 in the last five matches.

To watch out for

Rohit Sharma failed to deliver in the series opener and would be looking for a big score in the second encounter. He is one of the greatest batsmen in the history of ODI cricket with just one hundred short of equaling Ricky Ponting.

Quotes:

India: This is one of our sweetest wins in the recent past. This one is right up there with any other. Getting nine wickets so quickly is outstanding – Virat Kohli after the impressive fightback by the Indian bowling unit in the series opener

England: When you look at our top seven in particular, we’ve all scored under 60 ball hundreds. That’s the way we want to play. With one eye on the WC, we want to try and push the envelope in that regard. Sometimes it doesn’t work. But for us it’s better to lose like that than losing by 10-20 runs – Eoin Morgan on the batting strategy of the team in the first ODI