India vs England: Chance For India To Make It A Sweep Across Formats Against England

- Match 16 - 22 Apr, 2021Match Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR181/0(16.3) RR 10.97
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
- Match 15 - 21 Apr, 2021Match Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(19.1) RR 10.54
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- 2nd T20I - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
ZIM
PAK
14:30 IST - Harare
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Mumbai
- 3rd T20I - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
ZIM
PAK
14:30 IST - Harare
- Match 19 - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
CSK
RCB
15:30 IST - Mumbai
- Match 20 - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 21 - 26 Apr, MonUp Next
PBKS
KKR
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 22 - 27 Apr, TueUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 23 - 28 Apr, WedUp Next
CSK
SRH
19:30 IST - Delhi
- 1st Test - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
ZIM
PAK
13:00 IST - Harare
- 2nd Test - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
SL
BAN
10:00 IST - Kandy
- Match 24 - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
MI
RR
15:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 25 - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
DC
KKR
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
RCB
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 27 - 1 May, SatUp Next
MI
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunUp Next
RR
SRH
15:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 29 - 2 May, SunUp Next
PBKS
DC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 30 - 3 May, MonUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 31 - 4 May, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 32 - 5 May, WedUp Next
RR
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 33 - 6 May, ThuUp Next
RCB
PBKS
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd Test - 7 May, FriUp Next
ZIM
PAK
13:00 IST - Harare
- Match 34 - 7 May, FriUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 35 - 8 May, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 36 - 8 May, SatUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 37 - 9 May, SunUp Next
CSK
PBKS
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 38 - 9 May, SunUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 39 - 10 May, MonUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 40 - 11 May, TueUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 41 - 12 May, WedUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 42 - 13 May, ThuUp Next
MI
PBKS
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 43 - 13 May, ThuUp Next
SRH
RR
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 44 - 14 May, FriUp Next
RCB
DC
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 45 - 15 May, SatUp Next
KKR
PBKS
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 46 - 16 May, SunUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 47 - 16 May, SunUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 48 - 17 May, MonUp Next
DC
SRH
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 49 - 18 May, TueUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
14:30 IST - Rotterdam
- Match 50 - 19 May, WedUp Next
SRH
PBKS
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 51 - 20 May, ThuUp Next
RCB
MI
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- 2nd ODI - 21 May, FriUp Next
NED
SCO
14:30 IST - Rotterdam
- Match 52 - 21 May, FriUp Next
KKR
SRH
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 53 - 21 May, FriUp Next
DC
CSK
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 54 - 22 May, SatUp Next
PBKS
RR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 55 - 23 May, SunUp Next
MI
DC
15:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 56 - 23 May, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Qualifier 1 - 25 May, TueUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Eliminator - 26 May, WedUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Qualifier 2 - 28 May, FriUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Final - 30 May, SunUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 2nd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 9 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
India have a great opportunity to make it a sweep across formats when they face England in the second ODI in Pune on Friday. Having earned a commendable win in the series opener on the 23rd, the home team will have a chance to affect a rare series loss in the format on the world number one ranked team who are also the World Cup holders.
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: March 25, 2021, 3:10 PM IST
India have a great opportunity to make it a sweep across formats when they face England in the second ODI in Pune on Friday. Having earned a commendable win in the series opener on the 23rd, the home team will have a chance to affect a rare series loss in the format on the world number one ranked team. With the injury to Shreyas Iyer ruling him out of the series it will be interesting to see whether the hosts hand Suryakumar Yadav an ODI debut after the impressive performances of Prasidh Krishna and Krunal Pandya in their first outing for India in the format in the series opener.
India vs England: The Dwindling Returns of Kuldeep Yadav in Limited Overs Cricket
India
The biggest positives for India apart from the sensational performance of the two debutants in the first encounter was the return to form of opener Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul. Dhawan is an outstanding ODI batsman – one of the best of all-time at the top of the order – and looked in fine touch on Tuesday. Rahul has made the number 5 position his own in the format. He bats well with the lower order and has the ability to hit the big shots at the death and clear any field against any attack in the world.
One change would be forced on the home team in the middle order. It would be interesting to see whom they replace the injured Shreyas Iyer with – Suryakumar Yadav or Rishabh Pant. Yadav had a phenomenal start to his international career playing two splendid knocks in the T20I series. Pant, unlike his numbers in Test cricket and domestic T20 cricket, does not have great returns yet for India in ODIs but given his form in the longer format of the game the management and the captain will be tempted to draft him as a specialist batsman at number 4.
The only other change for India could be replacing Kuldeep Yadav with Yuzvendra Chahal or Washington Sundar. Kuldeep was India’s most expensive bowler in the opening fixture and has been struggling since IPL 2019. However, Chahal has also seen his economy rate rise in limited overs cricket since 2019. A better option would be the accurate and restrictive off spin of Sundar who has been very economical for India in the T20 format.
On This Day: Imran Khan Led Pakistan to Historic World Cup Triumph in 1992
England
England’s experiment to send Ben Stokes up the order did not quite work in the series opener but nonetheless is an idea worth persisting with for the remainder of the series. The visitors bat deep and the all-rounder is often wasted down the order. The visitors may need to change their approach though and can’t be rigid with their all-out attacking strategy through the innings if the situation demands otherwise.
They threw away the chase in the first match in the middle overs after being provided a great platform by Bairstow and Roy. The lack of partnerships and some of the shot-selection of the middle-order was questionable and unnecessary.
Mark Wood had an off day with the ball on Tuesday and was taken for a few runs. England would hope that their ace speedster would deliver in the second match. Adil Rashid was also taken to the cleaners and maybe needs to be introduced earlier into the attack.
WHEN: 26th March, 1:30 PM IST
WHERE: Pune, India
TELECAST: StarSports
LIVE STREAMING: Hotstar
India Team News
India is likely to hand an ODI debut to Suryakumar Yadav in place of the injured Shreyas Iyer. Washington Sundar may come in for Kuldeep Yadav.
Possible Playing XI: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 KL Rahul, 6 Krunal Pandya, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Shardul Thakur, 10 Prasidh Krishna, 11 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
England Team News
Morgan and Sam Billings are doubtful for the second encounter which could see an ODI debut being given to Liam Livingstone. They may draft in left-arm seamer Reece Topley to bolster the pace attack and to get in some variety.
Possible Playing XI: 1 Jason Roy, 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Ben Stokes, 4 Liam Livingstone, 5 Jos Buttler, 6 Moeen Ali, 7 Sam Curran, 8. Tom Curran, 9. Adil Rashid, 10 Mark Wood, 11 Reece Topley
Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)
England lead the head to head 3-2 in the last five matches.
To watch out for
Rohit Sharma failed to deliver in the series opener and would be looking for a big score in the second encounter. He is one of the greatest batsmen in the history of ODI cricket with just one hundred short of equaling Ricky Ponting.
Quotes:
India: This is one of our sweetest wins in the recent past. This one is right up there with any other. Getting nine wickets so quickly is outstanding – Virat Kohli after the impressive fightback by the Indian bowling unit in the series opener
England: When you look at our top seven in particular, we’ve all scored under 60 ball hundreds. That’s the way we want to play. With one eye on the WC, we want to try and push the envelope in that regard. Sometimes it doesn’t work. But for us it’s better to lose like that than losing by 10-20 runs – Eoin Morgan on the batting strategy of the team in the first ODI
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking