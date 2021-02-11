India vs England: Chepauk Fifth-Day Pitch, Worst Surface I Have Ever Seen, Says Jofra Archer

England fast bowler Jofra Archer was unimpressed with the conditions that were on offer on the final day of the first Test match against India in Chennai. He described the pitch as 'the worst he has seen' the moment he saw it.

"On the fifth day it was probably the worst surface I've seen - its orange colour, bits missing, rough patches for the bowlers to aim at," Archer wrote in his column for British Daily 'Daily Mail.'

"When we walked out in search of nine wickets on the fifth day, I was very hopeful we would complete the job - although these India players have big reputations and are at home, so should be able to cope with conditions better than anyone. "So, I didn't expect us to skittle them. Equally, I didn't expect it to finish not long after afternoon drinks."

He also mentioned the role of Jimmy Anderson as England folded the hosts for just 192 runs. "Jimmy Anderson's brilliant over of reverse swing was decisive and it was the second time in the game we had taken two wickets so close together, after Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane earlier in the game," Archer wrote.

An in-form England on Tuesday thrashed India by 227 runs in the first Test in Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. After setting India a 420-run target, England bowled India out for 192 in 58.1 overs, with left-arm spinner Jack Leach taking four wickets and speedster James Anderson three. Joe Root had won the toss and England had scored 578 in their first innings and India posted 337, conceding a lead of 241. In their second innings, England made 178 and set a 420-run target for India and the hosts could not even cross the 200-run mark in reply before they were bundled out. The win for England also snapped India's unbeaten run in home Test matches that stretches back to February 2017, during which time India had not lost 15 Test matches at home.