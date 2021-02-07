India vs England-Cheteshwar Pujara 'Disappointed' with 'Unlucky' Dismissal Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara's dismissal for 73 off the bowling of Dom Bess on the third day of the first Test against England on Sunday revived memories of Sachin Tendulkar's dismissal during the first Test of the famous 2000-01 India-Australia series.

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara's dismissal for 73 off the bowling of Dom Bess on the third day of the first Test against England on Sunday revived memories of Sachin Tendulkar's dismissal during the first Test of the famous 2000-01 India-Australia series. The right-handed Pujara pulled a short delivery from off-spinner Bess but the shot got deflected off the short-leg fielder and popped up straight to short mid-wicket where Rory Burns pouched it safely.

Pujara felt that it was the only way he could have got out."Yeah it was [disappointing]. That is something [about] which I can't do much as a batsman. It was just unlucky. I would say that. That is the only way I could have got out. I was batting really well. The way I was playing my shots. The way I was seeing the ball. Everything was perfect," said Pujara after the end of the second day's play.

"That was the most unfortunate way, one can imagine. So I am a bit disappointed. There is nothing I can do as a batsman. That wasn't any technical error. I was trying to put that away. It hit the short-leg fielder. So can't help it," he further said. Back in 2001, in the first Test in Mumbai, Tendulkar was reviving Indian innings after the Sourav Ganguly-led side conceded 173 runs in the first innings. India were close to clearing the deficit with just two wickets down at 154.

Tendulkar, who had come in at No. 5, was on 65. He pulled a delivery from Mark Waugh but the ball deflected off the back of the short-leg just like Pujara's and went straight to Ricky Ponting who took it easily. India collapsed from being 154/2 to 219 all out and lost the Test by 10 wickets.Pujara's unlucky dismissal with India at 192, however, didn't immediately trigger off a quick collapse as they went to stumps on Day 3 at 257/6. A wicket on the fourth morning could hurt India.

India were earlier reduced to 73 for four after a couple of wickets that seemed to have been thrown away. Asked if India were too aggressive, Pujara said, "We just wanted to bat normally. The conditions are different. When we are playing in India, the scoring rate is on the higher side and we were getting loose balls."

"Rishabh (Pant) always bats the way he bats. He always likes to take the bowlers on. Even with Ajinkya (Rahane), the ball was there, it was full toss. You got to put those balls away. Unfortunately it went straight to covers. But otherwise nine out of 10 times you would have hit that for a four. That happens," he said.