India vs England: Cheteshwar Pujara Does Not Take Field on Day Two Due to Injury

Ace Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on Sunday did not take the field for England's first innings after being hit on the hand while batting on the opening day of the second Test here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Pujara contributed with 21 off 58 balls in India's first inning score of 329. Mayank Agarwal came in as substitute and took the field in Pujara's place after India were bundled out in the morning session of the second day.

"Cheteshwar Pujara was hit on his right hand while batting on Day One of the second Test against England. He felt some pain later. He will not be fielding today," read an update from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Pujara had sustained numerous blows on his body during the final innings of the recent Australia tour when India chased down 329 runs in the fourth and final Test in Brisbane to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In that match, the 33-year-old had scored valuable 56 runs off the 211 balls he faced as India registered a memorable three-wicket win at the Gabba.

Earlier, India on Sunday morning scalped four England wickets, including the priced scalp of Joe Root, as they had the visitors reeling in their first innings on Day Two of the second Test here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

At the end of the second session, England reached 39/4 and they still trail by 290 runs in reply to India's first inning score of 329.

None of the top four England batters, including skipper Root, could stay long at the crease as the Indian bowlers made full use of the conditions at the 'Chepauk'.

While Rory Burns' wicket was taken by Ishant Sharma in the very first over of the England innings, the other three wickets of Dominic Sibley (16), Daniel Lawrence (9) and Root (6) went to the spinners. Ravichandran Ashwin took two wickets while debutant Axar Patel got the priced scalp of Root.

India added 29 runs to their overnight score before they got bundled out in the first hour of the session.

Resuming at 300/6, India lost the wicket of Patel very early in the day as he got out stumped against Moeen Ali and went back to the dressing room after scoring 5 off 14. Ishant, who came in next, also could not stay long as he out for a duck against Ali after facing just two deliveries.

Kuldeep Yadav, playing his first Test after a long time, stayed for a while but was out caught behind against Olly Stone. He faced 15 balls but failed to score a run.

Mohammad Siraj scored a boundary of the first ball he faced but was out on the second delivery as the Indian innings came to an end in the 96th over. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 58 for which he consumed 77 deliveries. Pant smashed seven fours and two maximums.