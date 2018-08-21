India vs England: Cook Could Miss fourth Test to Attend the Birth of His Child

Loading...
Cook and his wife Alice are expecting their third child which could coincide with the Southampton Test that starts on Thursday, August 30. However, a report on Daily Mail states that the England management is hoping the timing of the birth will allow Cook to play the crucial fourth Test.
If Cook misses out, it will bring an end to his world-record consecutive appearances of 157 Tests.
Surrey opener Rory Burns is the primary candidate to take Cook's place in the England side in case he opts out of the next Test. 27-year-old Burns has been a consistent performer for his County side having amassed over 7000 first-class runs in 101 games and has been in the reckoning for an England cap for a while.
Cook, England's highest run-scorer in Tests, has been in wretched form this year averaging just 19, easily his worst since debuting in 2006. In the last 13 innings, Cook has managed just one half-century with experts coming down hard on the former captain.
In the first two Tests of the ongoing series against India, Cook has scores of 2, 13 & 0 but with England winning on both occasions, his constant failures haven't always been the talking point. However, with the hosts needing a further 498 runs to win the third Test at Trent Bridge, Cook will need to get all his experience into play and dig in with two days remaining in the game.
England's concerns have been further amplified with Keaton Jennings' patchy form and Jonny Bairstow's fracture to his left middle finger on Day 3. Though the wicket-keeper batsman will bat in the fourth innings if needed.
Also Watch
-
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Credit to England Says Virat Kohli While Promising That India Won't Repeat Mistakes
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Ayaz Memon, Rohan Gavaskar and Gaurav Kalra on Need For Quality Practice Matches on Away Tours
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | It's Not About How India Have Done, But About How Well We Have Performed: Root
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
First Published: August 21, 2018, 12:48 PM IST