Network 18 Group Editor (Sports) Gaurav Kalra: As statements go, that was quite emphatic from India. England will go back from this game with a lot to think about. How do they improve their play against wrist spin, especially Kuldeep, before it's too late? And what should their tactics be when Rahul comes up next against them because today they ran out of ideas completely. India have made just the start they wanted, England were riding a wave of momentum after those wins against Australia. Now they have a lot to think about.