India vs England Cricket Live Score, 1st T20I in Manchester: Rohit Departs, Kohli Joins Rampaging Rahul

Network 18 Group Editor (Sports) Gaurav Kalra: Earlier on today, we saw Aaron Finch put a helpless Zimbabwe attack to the stick in Harare. Although he made the highest score in T20I history, this innings by Rahul is simply on another level. The sheer range of shots he has played, both conventional and unconventional, is breathtaking. This is a very special player, poised to have a massive career.
Network 18 Group Editor (Sports) Gaurav Kalra: Good move by India to get Rahul in at the fall of an early wicket. He is in excellent form and plays T20 cricket at a very high tempo, always looking to score briskly. He will look to make the most of the powerplay along with Rohit Sharma.
Network 18 Group Editor (Sports) Gaurav Kalra: Whatever the outcome of this game, India have had an early indication of England's frailty against spin. This could well be the running theme throughout the series, even in the longer formats that follow. India are playing in the latter half of the summer, where conditions don't favour the seam bowlers quite as much and spin comes into the picture a lot more. Of course, for now India will only be concerned with the 160 they have to get!
Excellent final over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, he was a bit unlucky with a couple of wide deliveries there but still concedes only 8. Star of the show though is Kuldeep Yadav, who ends with figures of 5/24. Buttler scored a fine 69 and England have ended their innings at 159/8 here. India will back themselves to chase that.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|FULL Ranking