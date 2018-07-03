Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs England Cricket Live Score, 1st T20I in Manchester: Rohit Departs, Kohli Joins Rampaging Rahul

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 4, 2018, 1:07 AM IST

1st T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester 03 July, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by India (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

01:07(IST)

Virat Kohli taking his time here and rightly so, he hasn't had much of a hit in the middle. India just strolling towards the target now. They need 23 from 30 balls.

01:05(IST)

Good over that from Jordan, he has been the standout bowler as far as England are concerned. Almost get Rahul as he misses a shot for once, it hits his elbow though on the way to the keeper. England also lose a review there. Rahul meanwhile moves into the 90s!

01:02(IST)

Network 18 Group Editor (Sports) Gaurav Kalra: Earlier on today, we saw Aaron Finch put a helpless Zimbabwe attack to the stick in Harare. Although he made the highest score in T20I history, this innings by Rahul is simply on another level. The sheer range of shots he has played, both conventional and unconventional, is breathtaking. This is a very special player, poised to have a massive career.

00:58(IST)

WICKET! Finally a breakthrough for England, Rohit Sharma has to depart as Adil Rashid strikes. He hits it straight to Eoin Morgan at covers, departs for 32 off 30 balls.India 130/2

00:56(IST)

Just 5 runs from that over, Jordan mixing his pace as well as line and length. England really living on a prayer now, India are 128/1 after 12 overs.

00:50(IST)

Rahul it seems wants to get done with this game quite early and catch up with some football! Follows that six with a couple of boundaries and then another maximum. 20 runs from the over and India now need just 37 runs for victory from 54 balls

00:47(IST)

SIX! KL Rahul picks one from his pads and deposits it over fine leg for another maximum. He seems to be in the form of his life. The partnership also crosses 100 between Rohit and Rahul. India are 109/1

00:44(IST)

Rahul is treating Moeen Ali with utter disdain here. First reverse sweeps one for a boundary and after that its a massive six, clearing long on with some ease. India are reaching the target in a hurry here. They are 103/1 after 10 overs.

00:41(IST)

50! What a way to reach that landmark, picks the ball from Buttler's glove and hits it past the short third man fielder. Simply class from the Karnataka batsman. He reaches the half-century from just 27 balls. India are 91/1

00:37(IST)

Excellent over for India as they pick up 16 runs from that over, Moeen Ali will also be under pressure now when he comes back to bowl. India 76/1 after 8 overs here. 

00:36(IST)

SIX! KL Rahul gives the charge to Moeen Ali and goes through with the shot. That had a lot of air time and just about manages to clear the long on boundary. Chris Jordan at the boundary did get a hand on it but the ball had enough to go all the way.

00:34(IST)

FOUR! Rohit cuts one past point to spoil what would have been a great over from Rashid. The partnership between Rohit and Rahul also reaches 50. India are 60/1 after 7 overs here

00:30(IST)

Six runs from the sixth over here and India are of to a perfect start here after losing that early wicket. The score moves onto 54/1 after 6 overs with Rahul and Rohit going strong.

00:26(IST)

A boundary to end the over and India are well on course in this chase, Rohit Sharma hits past mid off, picking up the slower ball early. India are 48/1 here after 5 overs.

00:23(IST)

FOUR! This time its Rohit Sharma who gets into the act, its a yorker length delivery but a bit wide, Rohit times it beautifully for a four past piunt. India are 38/1 after 4 overs here

00:21(IST)

KL Rahul is only dealing in boundaries here, first hits one towards fine leg. That was a poor ball though as the bowler slipped onto his pads, then again he goes through the offside. Rahul is scoring at 200 here! India 38/1 after 4 overs here.

00:15(IST)

FOUR! Exquisite from KL Rahul, he is really the man to watch when on song. Times one perfectly through the covers, beating a diving Root to the boundary. India move onto 26/1 after 3 overs.

00:11(IST)

Good over that by Jordan, concedes only 9 runs from that. India will want this to be a good partnership here after that early dismissal. They are 17/1 after 2 overs here

00:09(IST)

Network 18 Group Editor (Sports) Gaurav Kalra: Good move by India to get Rahul in at the fall of an early wicket. He is in excellent form and plays T20 cricket at a very high tempo, always looking to score briskly. He will look to make the most of the powerplay along with Rohit Sharma.

00:08(IST)

SIX! KL Rahul with a sensational hit, shows the kind of form he is in. A free flowing shot which goes all the way over covers and into the stands. India 14/1

00:05(IST)

WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan departs early, Willey strikes. Dhawan looks to play through the covers but gets an inside edge on that one which clatters onto the stumps. Big wicket for England, Dhawan departs for 4.

23:45(IST)

Network 18 Group Editor (Sports) Gaurav Kalra: Whatever the outcome of this game, India have had an early indication of England's frailty against spin. This could well be the running theme throughout the series, even in the longer formats that follow. India are playing in the latter half of the summer, where conditions don't favour the seam bowlers quite as much and spin comes into the picture a lot more.  Of course, for now India will only be concerned with the 160 they have to get!

23:43(IST)

Excellent final over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, he was a bit unlucky with a couple of wide deliveries there but still concedes only 8. Star of the show though is Kuldeep Yadav, who ends with figures of 5/24. Buttler scored a fine 69 and England have ended their innings at 159/8 here. India will back themselves to chase that.

23:34(IST)

WICKET! Umesh Yadav gets his second wicket now, a soft dismissal for Jordan as he gets a bat pad straight back to the bowler here. Jordan goes back for a first ball duck. England 149/8

23:30(IST)

Also, Kuldeep Yadav has become the first left arm spinner to take five-for in T20Is! What an achievement. He ends with figures of 5/24 in his four overs and has completely changed the course of the game here

23:29(IST)

WICKET! Buttler doesn't survive now, again looks to go for the maximum, that's just ordinary batting from him. He holes out to Virat Kohli at long on who takes a fine catch. Kuldeep has a five-for and England are 141/7 now/

23:28(IST)

DROPPED! Would you believe it, India have dropped Jos Buttler here. KL Rahul was running back and that was a tough catch. Kuldeep is frustrated here, that would have been a five-for. England 141/6.

23:25(IST)

Expensive over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, a six and then couple of boundaries. Misfield by Chahal doesn't help his case either, England certainly looking more comfortable playing the pacers here. They are 137/6 after 17 overs.

23:21(IST)

STAT ATTACK: ENG’s downfall

ENG in the last 3 overs have scored 11 runs and have lost 4 wickets

ENG were 106/2 after 13 overs now they are 117/6 after 16 overs

23:21(IST)

SIX! David Willey gets off the mark in some style, picks one on his hips and hits it over fine leg for a maximum. England are 124/6 now

LOAD MORE

India vs England Cricket Live Score, 1st T20I in Manchester: Rohit Departs, Kohli Joins Rampaging Rahul

Latest Update: Virat Kohli taking his time here and rightly so, he hasn't had much of a hit in the middle. India just strolling towards the target now. They need 23 from 30 balls.

PREVIEW: Done with warming up by handing minnows Ireland a sound thrashing, India take on England in the opening game of the three-match T20I series at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday. While India have done consistently well in the shortest format, England — under Eoin Morgan — have become a real force with the influx of aggressive players suited to the T20 format.
The live telecast of 1st T20 international match between ind vs eng will start at 10:00 PM (IST) on July 3, 2018(Tuesday) in Old Trafford, Manchester. England vs India, 1st T20 International live broadcast will be shown on the Sony Network (Sony Six and Sony Ten 3) and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.
From a team that once relied heavily on captain Morgan and one-off stars like Ben Stokes, the current English unit boasts of several quality players like Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Alex Hales and Jonny Bairstow. Each of these individuals can run away with the game on their day and the form they are in at present, the Indian bowlers will definitely have their task cut-out.

India have suffered a setback ahead of the series with Jasprit Bumrah ruled out with a fractured thumb. Skipper Virat Kohli does have Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Hardik Pandya and Deepak Chahar to pick from, but missing the spearhead will definitely be a cause for concern. In the last couple of seasons Bumrah has been the go-to-man for Kohli in the death overs.

However, the Indians can take confidence from the fact that they have won 15 of their last 20 T20 internationals and that shows the kind of consistent cricket the team has played in recent times. But then, England too are coming into series after thrashing Australia in the ODI series and the lone T20I. It is undoubtedly a battle of equals with both teams looking to draw first blood in a summer where the teams will also play three ODIs and five Test matches.

The Indian middle-order is an area where Kohli will look to get it right as KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik and Manish Pandey fight for a slot. The rest of it looks sorted with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan opening the batting, followed by Kohli, Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni. Hardik Pandya will definitely be handed the all-rounder’s responsibility with the two spinners — Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav — and two pacers — most likely to be Kumar and Yadav — filling up the remaining spots.

Rahul’s good show in the second T20I against Ireland — 70 off just 36 balls — could actually put him slightly ahead in the race against Karthik and Pandey.

England though do not have much to fret over as the team has done exceedingly well ever since they got Buttler at the top of the innings with Roy. If the Indian bowlers have Buttler and Roy at the top, the two are followed by Joe Root, Hales and Bairstow. And with the kind of form they are in, making early inroads is the only way forward for the Indian bowlers. Not to forget the impact skipper Morgan can have late into the innings.

In the bowling department, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid have been doing a great job and the two picked 12 wickets apiece in the ODIs against Australia. While Rashid followed that up with 3 wickets in the T20I against the Aussies, Ali picked one. While the current crop of Indian batsmen have failed to play spin like the golden generation, it shouldn’t be a major worry in the shortest form of the game.

When it comes to the pacers, it could be a case of three frontline pacers with David Willey, Chris Jordan and Liam Plunkett filling the spots. While Jordan and Plunkett looked impressive against Australia, picking three and two wickets respectively, Willey was slightly more economical and had a wicket to show for his efforts.

The wicket at Old Trafford showed signs of favouring the bowlers in the ODI between England and Australia with Buttler needing to play a spectacular knock to take the English side home, but things should be different when it comes to the slam-bang format of the game and with the weather expected to remain clear, it could be a batting paradise on offer with runs being scored at will.

KEY BATTLES:

Jos Buttler vs Kuldeep Yadav

Buttler is in the form of his life and having played successfully in the IPL, he does know what the Indian bowlers have to offer. But Kuldeep showed against Ireland in the two T20Is that he can spin a web with his variation and change of pace and it will be interesting to see how Buttler takes on the chinaman bowler.

Jason Roy vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Roy has shown some good performances against the Australian bowlers, but it wasn’t their best attack on offer. Also, with the kind of movement that Kumar manages to get with the new ball, the slips could very well come into play with Roy at the crease.

Liam Plunkett vs Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan is in the form of his life and has given the Indian team quality starts at the top. But Plunkett’s awkward bounce off a length could trouble the left-hander who isn’t known to have a sound defence. While he bowled first change against Australia, skipper Morgan could be enticed to hand the new ball to the pacer against the southpaw.

Teams: England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Suresh Raina, Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Related Story

Alex Halescricket scoreengland vs india 2018eoin morganHardik PandyaInd vs EngIndia vs Englandindia vs england 2018india vs england live scoreJoe RootJos Buttlerkl rahulKuldeep YadavLive Cricket Scorelive scoremanchester t20iMS Dhonishikhar dhawanvirat kohli

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking