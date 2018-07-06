India vs England, Cricket Live Score, Second T20I in Cardiff: Hosts Look to Stay Alive as India Aim to Seal Series

It's time for the 2nd T20I against England at Cardiff.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/ZJcNkYLfqq— BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2018
Meanwhile, England fast bowler David Willey, who hit a couple of sixes for England in the previous T20I said Indian bowlers were not playing in the 'spirit of cricket' as they repeatedly pulled out of delivery strides while bowling
"I'm guessing, but I think he (Bhuvneshwar) was looking to see what I was going to do," Willey told the reporters. "They did that a few times. The spinners did it a couple of times. I'm not sure what the rules are on that. I don't particularly like it. I don't think it is necessarily in the spirit of cricket. It's not my job to comment on that too much on what they should or shouldn't be doing. Personally, I don't think I'd do that. I don't think it is great."
Following his match-winning knock in the first T20I in Manchester, batsman KL Rahul has once again reiterated his desire to open the batting for team India in the limited-over formats of the game.
In the pre-match press conference on the eve of Cardiff T20I, Rahul said: "I love to bat at the top of the order. One and two is what I am most comfortable at. I got a chance to bat early (in first T20I) despite batting at number three as Shikhar (Dhawan) got out early. It felt like I was opening the batting and it gives me a chance to get my eye in. Whatever chances I get I have to make the most of it. I felt happy that I got a chance to bat up the order."
The reason why Rahul hasn't been able to open the innings is because of the presence of team India's trusted duo Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.
A majority of English batsmen practiced with the spin-bowling machine, Merlyn, which was last used ahead of the 2005 Ashes to get the then-England line-up prepared to face Shane Warne.
"Merlyn is a good addition, especially when you don't have someone to replicate bowling left-arm 'chinaman'. It is 'over-training' actually, because Merlyn obviously does spin and bounce a lot more. But if you come out of a Merlyn session you're in pretty good order," said the all-rounder.
"There's also so much video footage around. A few of the guys would have played with Kuldeep at Kolkata Knight Riders and watched him across the IPL. It's just trying to get an insight maybe into his mind-set as well, and when he bowls which ball. They also do have 10 other good players as well, so we can't get too caught up with Kuldeep," he added.
England all-rounder Chris Jordan has insisted that his team doesn't have issues facing quality spin despite being foxed by Indian left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the first T20 International of the three-match series.
"We've been on a high in white-ball cricket for a while now. One game, one defeat, shouldn't change our confidence whatsoever. You still want to be on the front foot, and still want to play positive cricket. It was a good spell from Kuldeep Yadav, first of all, and then a very good innings from KL Rahul. They thoroughly deserved the win," said Jordan.
The big question ahead of the game is how England will contend with wrist spinners Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.
"We are not at all worried (about playing spin). We've got some very experienced players in our dressing room some very, very good players of spin. I think our record against spin since 2015 has been one of the better ones anyway and right up there as one of the best teams. We've just got to keep reminding ourselves of those positives.
"Yes, we know we probably have to be a bit smarter against Kuldeep and their (other) spinners. They'll try to use them wisely and tactically. But if we still try to stay on the front foot as much as possible and keep putting pressure back on them, I hope we'll be okay. Kuldeep is a quality spinner, a different spinner, and can be quite tough to pick at times," he said.
On the other hand, the hosts will be desperate to bounce back in the series and would once again rely on opener Jos Buttler, who continued his purple patch of form with another fifty in the opening match.
In order to put a fight against the visitors, apart from Buttler, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan will have to quickly learn to read the spinners.
While England spinner Adil Rashid did a fair job in the first outing, Moeen Ali was expensive and will have to be economical against the spin-friendly Indian batsmen.
Virat Kohli will be expecting another dominant show from his side to set the tone for the long England tour. On Friday, the Indian team management is likely to stick to the same playing eleven as they will not try to disturb their winning combination.
In batting department, Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who failed in the first match would like to rectify his mistakes in the coming match while in bowling department, pacers were punished in the first 10 overs would like to display some disciplined bowling initially.
Fresh from a clinical eight-wicket victory over England, India will aim to clinch the series when they face the hosts in the second Twenty-20 International of the three-match rubber at Sophia Gardens here on Friday.
The Men-in-Blue completely outclassed England in the first game as Kuldeep Yadav's fifer followed by Lokesh rahul's unbeaten ton guided Indian to comfortable victory at the Old Trafford.
