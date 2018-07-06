India vs England, Cricket Live Score, Second T20I in Cardiff: Hosts Look to Stay Alive as India Aim to Seal Series

20:22(IST)

England all-rounder Chris Jordan has insisted that his team doesn't have issues facing quality spin despite being foxed by Indian left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the first T20 International of the three-match series.

"We've been on a high in white-ball cricket for a while now. One game, one defeat, shouldn't change our confidence whatsoever. You still want to be on the front foot, and still want to play positive cricket. It was a good spell from Kuldeep Yadav, first of all, and then a very good innings from KL Rahul. They thoroughly deserved the win," said Jordan.

The big question ahead of the game is how England will contend with wrist spinners Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

"We are not at all worried (about playing spin). We've got some very experienced players in our dressing room some very, very good players of spin. I think our record against spin since 2015 has been one of the better ones anyway and right up there as one of the best teams. We've just got to keep reminding ourselves of those positives.

"Yes, we know we probably have to be a bit smarter against Kuldeep and their (other) spinners. They'll try to use them wisely and tactically. But if we still try to stay on the front foot as much as possible and keep putting pressure back on them, I hope we'll be okay. Kuldeep is a quality spinner, a different spinner, and can be quite tough to pick at times," he said.