India vs England, Cricket Live Score, Second T20I in Cardiff: Hosts Look to Stay Alive as India Aim to Seal Series

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 6, 2018, 9:04 PM IST

Live Blog

Highlights

20:59(IST) Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team is on their way to the ground in Cardiff for the second T20I!
20:53(IST)

Meanwhile, England fast bowler David Willey, who hit a couple of sixes for England in the previous T20I said Indian bowlers were not playing in the 'spirit of cricket' as they repeatedly pulled out of delivery strides while bowling
"I'm guessing, but I think he (Bhuvneshwar) was looking to see what I was going to do," Willey told the reporters. "They did that a few times. The spinners did it a couple of times. I'm not sure what the rules are on that. I don't particularly like it. I don't think it is necessarily in the spirit of cricket. It's not my job to comment on that too much on what they should or shouldn't be doing. Personally, I don't think I'd do that. I don't think it is great."

20:41(IST)

Following his match-winning knock in the first T20I in Manchester, batsman KL Rahul has once again reiterated his desire to open the batting for team India in the limited-over formats of the game. 
In the pre-match press conference on the eve of Cardiff T20I, Rahul said: "I love to bat at the top of the order. One and two is what I am most comfortable at. I got a chance to bat early (in first T20I) despite batting at number three as Shikhar (Dhawan) got out early. It felt like I was opening the batting and it gives me a chance to get my eye in. Whatever chances I get I have to make the most of it. I felt happy that I got a chance to bat up the order." 
The reason why Rahul hasn't been able to open the innings is because of the presence of team India's trusted duo Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. 

So, we ask you whether Rahul should open the innings for India in today's T20I? You can answer our poll, the link to which is given below..

POLL | Should Rahul Bat at His Favourite Opening Position in Cardiff T20I?

Following his match-winning knock in the first T20I in Manchester, batsman KL Rahul has once again reiterated his desire to open the batting for team India in the limited-over formats of the game.

https://www.news18.com

20:34(IST)

A majority of English batsmen practiced with the spin-bowling machine, Merlyn, which was last used ahead of the 2005 Ashes to get the then-England line-up prepared to face Shane Warne.
"Merlyn is a good addition, especially when you don't have someone to replicate bowling left-arm 'chinaman'. It is 'over-training' actually, because Merlyn obviously does spin and bounce a lot more. But if you come out of a Merlyn session you're in pretty good order," said the all-rounder.
"There's also so much video footage around. A few of the guys would have played with Kuldeep at Kolkata Knight Riders and watched him across the IPL. It's just trying to get an insight maybe into his mind-set as well, and when he bowls which ball. They also do have 10 other good players as well, so we can't get too caught up with Kuldeep," he added.

20:22(IST)

England all-rounder Chris Jordan has insisted that his team doesn't have issues facing quality spin despite being foxed by Indian left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the first T20 International of the three-match series.
"We've been on a high in white-ball cricket for a while now. One game, one defeat, shouldn't change our confidence whatsoever. You still want to be on the front foot, and still want to play positive cricket. It was a good spell from Kuldeep Yadav, first of all, and then a very good innings from KL Rahul. They thoroughly deserved the win," said Jordan.

The big question ahead of the game is how England will contend with wrist spinners Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.
"We are not at all worried (about playing spin). We've got some very experienced players in our dressing room some very, very good players of spin. I think our record against spin since 2015 has been one of the better ones anyway and right up there as one of the best teams. We've just got to keep reminding ourselves of those positives.
"Yes, we know we probably have to be a bit smarter against Kuldeep and their (other) spinners. They'll try to use them wisely and tactically. But if we still try to stay on the front foot as much as possible and keep putting pressure back on them, I hope we'll be okay. Kuldeep is a quality spinner, a different spinner, and can be quite tough to pick at times," he said. 

20:12(IST)

The English camp will also miss the services of pacer Tom Curran, who has been ruled out of the remaining T20Is and the ODI series owing to a left side strain. A loss on Friday will see England drop down to rank seven below New Zealand, South Africa and West Indies, respectively.

20:06(IST)

On the other hand, the hosts will be desperate to bounce back in the series and would once again rely on opener Jos Buttler, who continued his purple patch of form with another fifty in the opening match.
In order to put a fight against the visitors, apart from Buttler, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan will have to quickly learn to read the spinners.
While England spinner Adil Rashid did a fair job in the first outing, Moeen Ali was expensive and will have to be economical against the spin-friendly Indian batsmen.

20:00(IST)

Virat Kohli will be expecting another dominant show from his side to set the tone for the long England tour. On Friday, the Indian team management is likely to stick to the same playing eleven as they will not try to disturb their winning combination. 
In batting department, Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who failed in the first match would like to rectify his mistakes in the coming match while in bowling department, pacers were punished in the first 10 overs would like to display some disciplined bowling initially.

19:40(IST)

Fresh from a clinical eight-wicket victory over England, India will aim to clinch the series when they face the hosts in the second Twenty-20 International of the three-match rubber at Sophia Gardens here on Friday.
The Men-in-Blue completely outclassed England in the first game as Kuldeep Yadav's fifer followed by Lokesh rahul's unbeaten ton guided Indian to comfortable victory at the Old Trafford.

19:27(IST)

Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for the big game today between India and England, after registering a comprehensive win in the first T20I, India will look to seal the three-game T20I series when they take on England in the second T20I in Cardiff.

India vs England, Cricket Live Score, Second T20I in Cardiff: Hosts Look to Stay Alive as India Aim to Seal Series

(AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Latest Update: After registering a comprehensive win in the first T20I, India will look to seal the three-game T20I series when they take on England in the second T20I in Cardiff.

T20 cricket is all about momentum and if India’s performance in the opening game of the T20I series against England was anything to go by, it is advantage India going into the second game of the series in Cardiff on Friday. An eight-wicket victory margin is no mean feat in the shortest format of the game and it showed the domination Virat Kohli and his players had on their English counterparts.The live telecast of 2nd T20 international match between ind vs eng will start at 10:00 PM (IST) on July 6, 2018(Friday) in Old Trafford, Manchester. England vs India, 2nd T20 International live broadcast will be shown on the Sony Network (Sony Six and Sony Ten 3) and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.
Two men who stood out for the visitors was Kuldeep Yadav and KL Rahul. If Yadav spun a web over the opposition with his left-arm wrist-spinners, Rahul was class personified as he drove, cut, pulled and flicked with ease. It was a knock that had even the legendary Sachin Tendulkar sit up and take note. The composure at the crease and the emotions post-match showed that the century meant the world to Rahul.
While England skipper Eoin Morgan has spoken about the need to get a hang of Yadav’s deliveries, opener Jos Buttler has said that the team needs to keep calm and not panic after just one game. Buttler was the top-scorer for England and was the only player who looked comfortable against Yadav. Even though it was Yadav who ultimately did dismiss him, the batsman didn’t look like a fish out of water against the chinaman bowlers like his partners — Morgan, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow.
England will look to tackle the Indian spin duo of Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal with a balanced mindset, mixing caution with aggression. The pace bowling department too has looked good with Umesh Yadav picking two wickets and bowling in good areas with the new ball. Bhuvneshwar Kumar would definitely want to tick the wickets column in this game after returning figures of 0/45 from his four overs in Manchester.
For India, the only worry would be the opening duo’s failure as Shikhar Dhawan managed just 4 and Rohit Sharma flattered to deceive with a 30-ball 32. It is not often that Sharma gets out after reaching the 30s and he would definitely wish to work on that in the second game. Skipper Virat Kohli hitting form (20* off 22 balls) is also a positive after the skipper failed to make much of his opportunities in the middle in the two Ireland games.
Cardiff is known to create belters overs the years and in the last game played here, England hit 342 against Australia and that would be incentive enough for batsmen from both teams to get to the crease. The weather too shouldn’t be an issue while it would definitely be a lot less hot than what the teams experienced in Manchester.
India vs England, 2nd T20I in Cardiff: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Squads: England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey
India: Virat Kohli (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Siddarth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav

