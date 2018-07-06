Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs England, Cricket LIVE Score, Second T20I in Cardiff: Kohli, Dhoni Look to Finish Big for India

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 6, 2018, 11:13 PM IST

2nd T20I, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 06 July, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

23:15(IST)

STAT ATTACK: Plunkett’s in his spell of 4 overs  conceded just 17 runs at an economy rate of 4.25, which is his second best economical spell in T20Is.

23:11(IST)

FOUR! Vintage Dhoni turning back the clock there, four consecutive dot balls but then he comes down the track and hits one over mid-wicket for a four. Using the bottom hand punch to great effect there. India are 93/4 after 15 overs here.

23:08(IST)

Still only 7 runs from that over, England won't mind that one bit. India need a grandstand finish here if they are to comeback into this one. They are 89/4 after 14 overs here.

23:06(IST)

FOUR! Dhoni rolls his wrists over that one as Plunkett strays onto the pads, fine boundary that from Dhoni as he got into the position early there. India are 86/4 after 13.3 overs

23:04(IST)

Network18 Group Editor Sports Gaurav Kalra: A little over 7 overs to go and India will need a strong finish. Dhoni has rediscovered some vintage hitting form of late in the IPL but might take a bit of time to get in. England have controlled the Indian innings nicely so far with regular strikes but India have the personnel to finish strongly with Pandya still in the shed.

23:01(IST)

WICKET! Suresh Raina departs, just when India were starting to look settled, England get a breakthrough. Adil Rashid delivers as Raina gives him the charge but then misses the heave over mid-wicket. India are 79/4 after 12.2 overs here. Raina departs for 27 from 20 balls.

22:58(IST)

Good over that for India as they pick up 12 runs from that one, they will need more such overs if they have to post a challenging total here. India are 79/3 after 12 overs here.

22:55(IST)

SIX! Now Raina gets into the act, pulls one for a maximum. Great shot that from the left-hander as he clears the long boundary with ease. The 50-partnership is also up between the two. India are 74/3

22:54(IST)

SIX! That one goes all the way, this time its hit straight from Kohli but not exactly off the middle. Brilliant effort from Roy as he looks to get across to that one, he gets his hands on that but can't collect it. It hits his hand and goes for a six. 15 runs from the over and India are 67/3 after 11 overs.

22:52(IST)

FOUR! Finally a boundary for India as Virat Kohli plays the ugly heave across the leg side, to be fair though he was targeting that area for a long time. It beats the long on fielder and races away to the boundary.

22:49(IST)

The boundaries just not coming for India here, they continue to deal in ones and twos at the moment. Just 4 runs from the 10th over and India are 52/3 after 10 overs here.

22:45(IST)

Adil Rashid comes into the attack now for England, conceding just 7 runs from his first over. India running hard between the wickets as well which is good since they can't get the boundaries away at the moment. India are 48/3 after 9 overs.

22:42(IST)

Virat Kohli still not looking at his finest at the moment in the middle, not getting the ball from the middle so far. But good news for India is that he is still there and you can expect him to fight it out. India are 41/3 after 8 overs here.

22:38(IST)

FOUR! A boundary for Suresh Raina towards long on, he is being targeted with the short ball and it has become a bit too predictable at the moment. Muscles one towards long on for a four. India are 36/3 after 7 overs here.

22:35(IST)

News18 Group Editor Sports Gaurav Kalra: India will have to recalibrate plans now. Raina and Kohli will be keen to consolidate, at least for the next 6 to 7 overs. Dhoni and Hardik Pandya can still provide the final thrust for India to get a big score but the loss of their in-form top three, means they can't go hammer and tongs anymore.

22:34(IST)

That's the end of the powerplay here, England have been all over India in the first 6 overs. The Indian top order is back in the pavillion, Kohli and Raina have a major rebuilding job in front of them. India are 31/1 after 6 overs here.

22:31(IST)

Chants of Kohli Kohli going all around the ground,  India really need a special innings from their captain here. They are in all sorts of trouble at the moment.

22:27(IST)

WICKET! Another one departs, one of those shots from Rahul which looks good if you connect but if you miss it looks horrible. He looks to give room and hit one straight with minimum feet movement. Completely misses the ball, which goes onto clatter the off-stump. He departs for 6 and India are 22/3.

22:25(IST)

WICKET! This is unbelievable cricket from Shikhar Dhawan, just too casual and he has to give away his wicket. He seems to be struck on his hand but he throws away his bat as soon as he reaches the crease, or he thinks he has reached the crease. Replays show that the bat was not in his hand and he was just short. Shocker from Dhawan and he departs for 10. India 22/2.

22:21(IST)

Shikhar Dhawan gets a lucky boundary there as Alex Hales misfields in the deep, that releases a bit of pressure from the batsmen. The next ball though goes in the air and falls in the vacant region. Lucky for Dhawan as he had no control over that one. India are 22/1 after 4 overs.

22:19(IST)

Still not many boundaries here for India as both the players struggle to get the ball off the middle of theirs bats. India are still 16/1 here after 3.3 overs

22:16(IST)

Shikhar Dhawan seems to be in good touch as well here, but England bowlers have been good so far, bowling consistently and not giving away any loose balls so far. India are 13/1 after 3 overs here.

22:10(IST)

WICKET! That's the first one down, the ball rises on Rohit as he looks to pull one. Only manages to top edge that one and Buttler takes a comfortable catch. Jake Ball gets his first international T20I wicket! India 7/1 after 2 overs.

22:09(IST)

FOUR! Great shot from Rohit Sharma here, it was a good ball but Rohit goes through with the cover drive. It beats the extra cover fielder and rushes to the boundary.

22:08(IST)

Solid start from England here, both the bowlers have been tight with their line and lengths, giving the batsmen no room to free their arms

22:05(IST)

Four dot balls in a row and then a close appeal against Rohit Sharma here as he looks to scoop one but doesn't get connect, England appeal but its turned down. India 1/0 after 1 over

22:01(IST)

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have started proceedings for India, David Willey has the new ball for England! All set for live cricket!

21:51(IST)

It will also be interesting to see who opens for India, will KL Rahul get a promotion after his sensational innings in the last game or will Dhawan-Rohit continue to open? 56% of you feel India should stick with Dhawan-Rohit with Rahul coming down the order!

21:46(IST)

The sun is out and though the pitch has bit of grass on it, but the sun should completely dry it. The conditions seem more Indian than English and I am sure Virat Kohli and co. won't be complaining about it!

21:43(IST)

News18 Group Editor Sports Gaurav Kalra: Sophia Gardens is a small ground, especially the straight boundaries. That explains the England selection, leaving Moeen Ali out and playing Jake Ball instead. Although the batting faltered in the first game, England still have a formidable batting line up that can chase a target down. The toss going in England's favour allows them to begin the game at a slight advantage.

LOAD MORE

India vs England, Cricket LIVE Score, Second T20I in Cardiff: Kohli, Dhoni Look to Finish Big for India

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. (AP Image)

Latest Update & India vs England Score: SVintage Dhoni turning back the clock there, four consecutive dot balls but then he comes down the track and hits one over mid-wicket for a four. Using the bottom hand punch to great effect there. India are 93/4 after 15 overs here. Live Streaming for India vs England will be available on sonyliv.com

T20 cricket is all about momentum and if India’s performance in the opening game of the T20I series against England was anything to go by, it is advantage India going into the second game of the series in Cardiff on Friday. An eight-wicket victory margin is no mean feat in the shortest format of the game and it showed the domination Virat Kohli and his players had on their English counterparts.
The live telecast of 2nd T20 international match between ind vs eng will start at 10:00 PM (IST) on July 6, 2018(Friday) in Old Trafford, Manchester. England vs India, 2nd T20 International live broadcast will be shown on the Sony Network (Sony Six and Sony Ten 3) and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.
Two men who stood out for the visitors was Kuldeep Yadav and KL Rahul. If Yadav spun a web over the opposition with his left-arm wrist-spinners, Rahul was class personified as he drove, cut, pulled and flicked with ease. It was a knock that had even the legendary Sachin Tendulkar sit up and take note. The composure at the crease and the emotions post-match showed that the century meant the world to Rahul.
While England skipper Eoin Morgan has spoken about the need to get a hang of Yadav’s deliveries, opener Jos Buttler has said that the team needs to keep calm and not panic after just one game. Buttler was the top-scorer for England and was the only player who looked comfortable against Yadav. Even though it was Yadav who ultimately did dismiss him, the batsman didn’t look like a fish out of water against the chinaman bowlers like his partners — Morgan, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow.
England will look to tackle the Indian spin duo of Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal with a balanced mindset, mixing caution with aggression. The pace bowling department too has looked good with Umesh Yadav picking two wickets and bowling in good areas with the new ball. Bhuvneshwar Kumar would definitely want to tick the wickets column in this game after returning figures of 0/45 from his four overs in Manchester.
For India, the only worry would be the opening duo’s failure as Shikhar Dhawan managed just 4 and Rohit Sharma flattered to deceive with a 30-ball 32. It is not often that Sharma gets out after reaching the 30s and he would definitely wish to work on that in the second game. Skipper Virat Kohli hitting form (20* off 22 balls) is also a positive after the skipper failed to make much of his opportunities in the middle in the two Ireland games.
Cardiff is known to create belters overs the years and in the last game played here, England hit 342 against Australia and that would be incentive enough for batsmen from both teams to get to the crease. The weather too shouldn’t be an issue while it would definitely be a lot less hot than what the teams experienced in Manchester.
India vs England, 2nd T20I in Cardiff: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Squads: England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey
India: Virat Kohli (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Siddarth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav

Related Story

Bhuvneshwar KumarCardiff T20Icricketcricket live scorecricketnextengland vs india 2018england vs india t20ieoin morganindia england cardiffIndia vs Englandindia vs england cardiffkl rahulKuldeep YadavLive Cricket Scoresecond t20Ivirat kohliyuzvendra chahal

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking