India vs England, Cricket LIVE Score, Second T20I in Cardiff: Kohli, Dhoni Look to Finish Big for India

Network18 Group Editor Sports Gaurav Kalra: A little over 7 overs to go and India will need a strong finish. Dhoni has rediscovered some vintage hitting form of late in the IPL but might take a bit of time to get in. England have controlled the Indian innings nicely so far with regular strikes but India have the personnel to finish strongly with Pandya still in the shed.
SIX! That one goes all the way, this time its hit straight from Kohli but not exactly off the middle. Brilliant effort from Roy as he looks to get across to that one, he gets his hands on that but can't collect it. It hits his hand and goes for a six. 15 runs from the over and India are 67/3 after 11 overs.
News18 Group Editor Sports Gaurav Kalra: India will have to recalibrate plans now. Raina and Kohli will be keen to consolidate, at least for the next 6 to 7 overs. Dhoni and Hardik Pandya can still provide the final thrust for India to get a big score but the loss of their in-form top three, means they can't go hammer and tongs anymore.
WICKET! Another one departs, one of those shots from Rahul which looks good if you connect but if you miss it looks horrible. He looks to give room and hit one straight with minimum feet movement. Completely misses the ball, which goes onto clatter the off-stump. He departs for 6 and India are 22/3.
WICKET! This is unbelievable cricket from Shikhar Dhawan, just too casual and he has to give away his wicket. He seems to be struck on his hand but he throws away his bat as soon as he reaches the crease, or he thinks he has reached the crease. Replays show that the bat was not in his hand and he was just short. Shocker from Dhawan and he departs for 10. India 22/2.
News18 Group Editor Sports Gaurav Kalra: Sophia Gardens is a small ground, especially the straight boundaries. That explains the England selection, leaving Moeen Ali out and playing Jake Ball instead. Although the batting faltered in the first game, England still have a formidable batting line up that can chase a target down. The toss going in England's favour allows them to begin the game at a slight advantage.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|FULL Ranking