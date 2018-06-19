India vs England: Curran Brothers Eye Historic Feat of Playing For England Together

Sam and Tom, who play for Surrey, could become the first brothers to represent England in the same match after Ben Hollioake and Adam Hollioake appeared in an ODI against Sri Lanka in Sydney in 1999.
Elder brother Tom is a right-arm fast bowler and a handy batsman down the order. He made his England debut in a T20 against South Africa. He has since played five T20Is, eight ODIs and two Tests.
On the other hand, Sam recently played his first game for the English side in the Leeds Test against Pakistan. He is yet to make his debut in the limited-over formats.
Both of them have been included in the squad after all-rounders Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes were ruled out of the series owing to injury.
The squad will also feature the likes of Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali, who were rested for the T20I series against Australia and New Zealand earlier this year. Sam Billings, Dawid Malan, Liam Dawson or James Vince have been left out of the squad.
England will take on Australia at Edgbaston on 27 June, while the series against India starts at Old Trafford on 3 July.
England squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali , Jonathan Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Alex Hales , Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey
First Published: June 19, 2018, 5:54 PM IST