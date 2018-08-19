Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England, Day 2 at Trent Bridge Highlights: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff |Reuters | Updated: August 20, 2018, 12:13 AM IST

3rd Test, Trent Bridge, Nottingham 18 - 22 August, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bowl)

23:34(IST)

STUMPS: And that is it from day two of the Trent Bridge Test. India are certainly in the drivers seat and have a healthy lead of 292 runs going into day three. Credit to Hardik Pandya for grabbing five wickets that helped India restrict the opposition to 161. 

23:32(IST)

Stokes has been bowling short to Kohli and Pujara but that ploy doesn't seem to working at the moment. The batsmen are looking way too comfortable at the moment. India are 124/2.

23:22(IST)

Anderson continues the hard work late on in the day, even the sun is shining brightly here in England now. Still 13 overs remain in the day and India's lead is edging closer to 300 here

23:17(IST)

Stokes going for the short ball to target Kohli here, Indian captain though is more than happy to duck and tuck a few down the leg side. He is not going to be troubled by those anytime soon. India are 120/2 and lead by 288 runs at the moment

23:12(IST)

Captain Kohli joins Pujara out in the middle now, if England can remove him early, it should give their bowlers some sort of confidence. India's lead meanwhile is inching closer to 300, and they currently lead by 281 runs

23:00(IST)

WICKET! Rashid finally strikes for England here, a flighted delivery and Dhawan comes down the track only to see the ball spin away. Bairstow completes the job behind the stumps. Dhawan is disappointed, could have easily scored a half-century there. He departs for 44 and India are 111/2

22:59(IST)

Poor effort by Rashid in the outfield and Dhawan picks another easy boundary, Woakes certainly isn't pleased by that effort. Dhawan also approaching his half-century here. India are 111/1

22:51(IST)

Dhawan, batting on 38, has reached his highest ever score in England! Some stat that, India meanwhile are now 102/1 after 21 overs and looking really good at the moment!

22:45(IST)

100! India have reached 100 here and they are greeted by applause from the Indian section. Dhawan and Pujara have been absolutely dominant since Rahul's dismissal, and England looking completely out of sorts at the moment. The lead is now 269 runs

22:40(IST)

DROPPED! Alastair Cook drops a sitter at first slip! Woakes with a beauty which pitches and goes away from Dhawan, he gets an outside edge which goes straight through to Cook but he is a bit slow to get down. The ball hits his hand and goes down. India are 97/1

22:36(IST)

Good tight over by Woakes as he concedes just 1 run in the over, meanwhile the sun is out and it seems the conditions have drastically improved for batting here. India will take that, they are 92/1

22:31(IST)

Late cut from Pujara as he pegs back and cuts Rashid for a boundary behind point. He follows that with a punch straight down the ground, past mid on for a boundary. He is batting on 22 off 18 balls here! India are 90/1 after 16 overs here

22:24(IST)

Dhawan with a flick off his legs and it goes for a boundary. Indian batsmen looking at ease here with the conditions and they have England on the mat here. India are 81/1 after 15 overs, with a lead of 249 runs.

22:20(IST)

Pure class from Pujara, first a straight drive which beats the bowler and goes for a four, then a flick off his pads which goes towards the deep mid-wicket boundary for a four. India are 76/1 now

22:17(IST)

Dhawan playing the ball extremely late and that is helping him tackle the swing here. Pujara meanwhile gets off the mark with a boundary. India are 68/1 and the lead inches closer to 250, India lead by 236 at the moment

22:12(IST)

Cheteshwar Pujara has come out to the middle to join Shikhar Dhawan, Pujara will certainly be fuming from that dismissal in the first innings. He will be looking to set the record straight here and score big runs. He is certainly due on this tour!

22:07(IST)

WICKET! That's the first one, KL Rahul has to walk back. Stokes pitches the ball up and the ball jags back in. Rahul looks to play straight but gets an inside edge onto his pads before the ball clattered onto the stumps. Rahul departs for a quickfire 36 off 33 balls. India are 60/1 here

22:05(IST)

IND capitalize ahead

Yet another fifty runs by IND openers 

This is the third instances where IND openers have put on a fifty runs stand in both the innings of a Tests in ENG.

First since 1986

22:01(IST)

FOUR! Been that kind of a day for England, ball comes in from Stokes and Rahul gets a thick inside edge but it beats everyone and goes behind the keeper for a boundary. India are 56/0 after 10 overs here

21:56(IST)

Chris Woakes comes into the attack now for England as the hosts go all out in search of wickets but Dhawan and Rahul looking really good at the moment. India are 50/0 after 9 overs and scoring at well over 5 rpo!

21:52(IST)

India's openers continue their fluent start here, Rahul with a beautiful shot that goes towards the point region for a boundary. India's lead also growing by the moment. They are 50/0 here and India's lead is now 218.

21:45(IST)

India's lead crosses 200 here, the Indian openers just piling on the misery for England here. Rahul with an exquisite punch through the off-side, just how quickly things change in cricket! Seven overs gone and India are 37/0

21:42(IST)

Shikhar Dhawan looking solid in defence as well, Broad keeps things tight and concedes only 1 run in that over. After that over, India are 29/0 after 6 overs.

21:38(IST)

Finally a maiden from Anderson here, India's body language though looking totally positive at the moment. England and especially Broad seem to be a bit frustrated here. India are 28/0 after 5 overs

21:34(IST)

10 runs from Broad over there as Rahul picks up a couple of boundaries in the over. India have started really well here and they are 28/0 after 4 overs. A lot of boundaries coming down the third man region for both the teams here!

21:32(IST)

Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul have started off really well here. India's lead already edging closer to 200 here, they lead by 192 runs as the openers keep on picking regular boundaries. India are 24/0 here

21:25(IST)

Broad concedes 5 runs from his first over, almost getting the better of Dhawan with a leading edge but the ball goes over the cover fielder. India are 13/0 after 2 overs here.

21:20(IST)

A boundary to end the first over as well, not as convincing as the first one though. Ball takes the thick outside edge and flies past third slip for a four. India won't mind that, they are 8/0 here

21:17(IST)

FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan starts India's innings in style here, a fine cover drive which goes for a boundary. India's lead is now 172 and England will be looking for early wickets here

20:56(IST)

WICKET! Buttler's counter-attack ends and that's a relief for Virat Kohli and co. The 33-run partnership comes to an end here, Pandya will lead India out of the field here and rightly so. Big relief for India this, England are dismissed for 161 and India lead by 168 runs.

Virat Kohli's dogged determination was well complemented by Ajinkya Rahane's application as India put up their best batting performance of the series reaching 307 for 6 against England on the first day of the third cricket Test. The Indian captain missed out on a well-deserved by a whisker as his 97 came off 152 balls while Rahane also looked good for a three figure before Alastair Cook's reflex catch brought about his downfall at 81.
The live telecast of the match will start at 3.30PM on August 19 (Sunday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.
Together, the Indian skipper and his deputy added 159 runs for the fourth wicket to lay a solid foundation. After the batting debacle in first two Tests, a collective performance was the order of the day and Kohli-Rahane duo were helped by the fact that openers Shikhar Dhawan (35) and KL Rahul (23) added 60 runs to lay the foundation. Kohli's innings had 11 boundaries and with only three runs remaining for a coveted 23rd Test hundred, Kohli went for an expansive cover drive off a tossed-up delivery from leg-spinner Adil Rashid (1/46 in 9 overs) only to be snapped by Ben Stokes at first slip. This is only the second time in Kohli's career that he has been dismissed in the 90's. He would feel more dejected because Rashid was the weakest link in the England attack leaking runs with rank long hops. Before that Rahane, who got his first half-century in more than a year, found Cook standing at first slip taking a sharp one-handed reflex catch off Stuart Broad's (1/64 in 21 overs) bowling.
Rahane's 131-ball knock had 12 boundaries but more importantly, he seemed to have found his rhythm while batting. The square of the wicket shots, the cover drives were there to see, Both Kohli and Rahane showed enough patience waiting for the loose deliveries, leaving a lot of deliveries outside the off-stump. Jimmy Anderson (1/52 in 22 overs) bowled a probing spell but both the batsmen didn't take any unnecessary risk against the senior fast bowler. For Kohli, who has been troubled by back problem, was in his zone as he ran a lot of singles and twos. The duo always kept the scoreboard ticking despite the England bowlers maintaining a good channel. The standout shot in Kohli's innings would certainly be the bowler's back drive off Chris Woakes (3/75 in 20 overs) while Rahane also hit the bowler through the covers in the same over. Rahane hit a few square cuts as he prepared to play late at times, something that he didn't do in the first two Tests. One such square brought up his 13th fifty in Test match cricket. When he reached a personal score of 59, the Mumbaikar completed 3000 runs in longest format. The biggest positive was how Kohli-Rahane resurrected the innings just when it looked that things will once again fall apart after a good start. Woakes removed Dhawan, Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara (14) in quick succession as India from 60 for no loss went into the lunch at 82 for 3. However Rahane-Kohli ensured that from lunch to tea, India didn't lose a wicket and added 107 runs in that particular session. They played their shots, ran their singles and twos as India maintained a healthy run-rate of 3.52 pe over throughout the day. In the final hour, debutant Rishabh Pant created some buzz with his first scoring stroke in Test cricket being a straight six off Rashid. One of the most talked about youngster in Indian cricket, Pant (22 batting) clipped Broad through vacant mid-wicket region to show why he is so highly rated. Hardik Pandya (14 off 58 balls) was ready to grind it out before Anderson snapped him up with the last ball of the day. After bowling an inswinger, Anderson bowled his traditional outswinger as Pandya pushed hard at the delivery. The edge was taken by Jos Buttler in the slips. Earlier, Dhawan, dropped after the Birmingham Test, opened the innings and initially showed more patience as he played 65 balls hitting seven boundaries in the process. Anderson and Broad bowled a tad short and the ball didn't swing much in the first hour of play as India were well placed at 43-0. But it didn't take anything away from the solid job done by the opening pair. In fact, this was India's highest opening partnership outside Asia and West Indies since December 2013. India's 50 came in the 17th over. After drinks break though, things changed as Woakes bowled a fuller length and started troubling the batsmen immediately. Dhawan was caught at second slip by Buttler as he edged one off Woakes in the 19th over.
Two overs later, Rahul was trapped leg before as Woakes set him up beautifully. He bowled successive outswingers before bringing one back in. Rahul opted for DRS, but that didn't work in his favour either. Things looked to be going smoothly despite these twin blows before Pujara's indiscretion could have cost India dearly but Kohli and Rahane were equal to the task.

England Playing XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

Ajinkya Rahanecricketcricket livecricket live scorecricket scoresEnglandengland vs india 2018IndiaIndia vs Englandindia vs england 3rd testindia vs england liveindia vs england live scoreLive Cricket Scorelive scorelive streamingRishabh Panttrent bridge testvirat kohli

