India vs England: Dhoni Joins Tendulkar, Ganguly and Dravid in 10K Club

Dhoni joined Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid as the only Indians to go past the 10,000-run mark in the 50-over format of the game. He is also the 12th batsman overall to achieve the record.
Sachin Tendulkar - 18,426
Sourav Ganguly - 11,221
Rahul Dravid - 10,768
MS Dhoni - 10,004
Interestingly, the 37-year-old enjoys a healthy career average of 51.30 that makes him the first player to enter the 10,000-run club with an average in excess of 50. The next best average is of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 18,426 runs in 463 matches at an average of 44.83.
What makes Dhoni's achievement more special is the fact that he is only the second wicket-keeper after Kumar Sangakkara to enter the club. The Sri Lankan keeper-batsman scored 14,234 runs in 404 matches.
During England's innings, in-form batsman Jos Buttler became Dhoni's 300th scalp in the 50-over format. Dhoni joined Adam Gilchrist, Mark Boucher and Kumar Sangakkara as the only players to have achieved this milestone.
Adam Gilchrist (AUS): 417
Mark Boucher (SA): 403
Kumar Sangakkara (SL): 402
Mahendra Singh Dhoni (IND): 300*
Brendon McCullum (NZ): 262
Earlier, during the T20I series against England, Dhoni became the first wicket-keeper to take 50 catches in the shortest format and also the first wicket-keeper to take five catches in one innings.
adam gilchristDhoniDhoni ODI CatchesEngland vs Indiaengland vs india 2018Jos Buttlermahendra singh dhonimark boucherMS Dhoni
First Published: July 15, 2018, 7:50 AM IST