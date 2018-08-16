Dilip Vengsarkar Bats for Rishabh Pant in Third Test at Trent Bridge

Loading...
India are currently trailing 0-2 in the five-match series following defeats at Edgbaston and Lord's. India's batting has especially come under the scanner; apart from skipper Virat Kohli, none of the other batsmen have done justice to their presence in the playing XI.
The capitulation of the Indian batsmen has prompted Vengsarkar to call for southpaw Pant to be included in the playing XI for the Nottingham Test. The 'Colonel' feels that he will be able to provide support to Kohli with his explosive playing style.
"Rishabh Pant should get in. Apart from Kohli, nobody has shown that they could score runs here. Whether it's English or Australian conditions, you have to adapt quickly. You have to apply yourself and get runs,” Vengsarkar told BBC Radio.
With the bat, Dinesh Karthik hasn't done himself any favours in England as he has scores of 0, 20, 1 & 0 in four innings. Earlier, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly had also batted for Pant to come in place of Karthik for the third Test.
"I think Rishabh Pant has to come into this side as Dinesh Karthik looks woefully out-of-form. I saw him (Karthik) in the nets and he couldn't put bat to ball. I think a left-hander in the side will help the team and Pant isn't scarred by India's losses and he is also capable of changing the course of a game," Ganguly told the official broadcaster after India's humiliating defeat at Lord's.
Pant is yet to make his debut in the longest format for India but he averages 54.5 in first-class cricket. In 34 innings, Pant has scored 1,744 runs, including four centuries and eight half-centuries. Pant also led Delhi to Ranji Trophy 2017/18 final, where they lost to first-time champions Vidarbha.
Also Watch
-
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Credit to England Says Virat Kohli While Promising That India Won't Repeat Mistakes
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Ayaz Memon, Rohan Gavaskar and Gaurav Kalra on Need For Quality Practice Matches on Away Tours
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | It's Not About How India Have Done, But About How Well We Have Performed: Root
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
dilip vengsarkardinesh karthikEnglandengland vs india 2018Indiaindia vs england 2018Rishabh Pantsourav gangulyvirat kohli
First Published: August 16, 2018, 11:36 AM IST