India vs England: Dilip Vengsarkar Wants Suryakumar Yadav for Remaining Tests

After India suffered a massive defeat in the third Test against England, many former players have called for change in the playing XI for the fourth Test. Dilip Vengsarkar is of the opinion that Suryakumar Yadav should be included in the team for the next match.

India have been playing with a longish tail in this series due to which batting has suffered big time. Vengsarkar feels that Yadav’s inclusion in the team will give them more depth.

“I don’t like to sound as if it’s a knee-jerk reaction but I firmly believe we need to strengthen our batting line-up by including Suryakumar Yadav ahead of Hanuma Vihari. We should drop a bowler and go in with six batsmen," Vengsarkar, one of the best national selection committee chairman told PTI in an exclusive interaction.

In fact Sunil Gavaskar also wants India to go with six batsmen in the remaining matches. Also, Vengsarkar feels that Yadav has the ability and temperament to succeed in Tests.

“Surya can match (in terms of skills) with the best in this Indian team and since he’s around for sometime now he should be included before it’s too late," Vengsarkar said.

Also, Vengsarkar finds it hard to believe that Ashwin has not been given a chance in the Tests so far. “Why Ashwin has not been picked so far is a mystery to me?"

“You leave out your best spinner out of the playing eleven to me is hard to digest," the ‘Lord of Lord’s’ wondered aloud.

“India will have to play with four bowlers and six batsmen if they have to win the remaining games," added Vengsarkar, who has 6,868 Test runs with 17 hundreds to his name.

The fourth Test will be played at The Oval in London from September 2.

