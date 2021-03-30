India vs England: Dinesh Karthik, Aakash Chopra Hail Nitin Menon's Phenomenal Umpiring

The recently concluded India-England series saw some fantastic performances across all the formats. From Joe Root’s double century in the first Test to Axar Patel and R Ashwin’s domination in the next three. A closely contested T20I series with a sensational debut for Ishan Kishan and a fifty in his second game for Suryakumar Yadav to Krunal Pandya’s emotional debut in the first ODI as well as a Sam Curran masterclass to almost seal the ODI series for England in the last, the 11-match affair between the two sides had everything with some players outperforming others and making a claim for themselves in the sides.

But, it wasn’t just the players who stole the show and impressed, the umpiring, despite some heavy criticism and minute scrutiny, also stood out to some extent – thanks to India’s Nitin Menon.

With coronavirus still a threat around the world, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had to use only umpires from the respective countries were the matches were played and with India having only one umpire from the ‘Elite Panel’, a lot was on Menon to deliver and he did so in style and with utmost accuracy.

Menon officiated in four Tests and six of the 8 limited-overs matches and a total of 40 referrals were made against Menon’s decisions across the series but only five were upheld with 23 referrals against him being shunned while 12 were ruled umpire’s call by the TV umpire.

What’s more impressive is out of the 35 LBW decisions given by Menon and were referred, only two were overturned and his accuracy showed when team’s thought twice before referring Menon’s calls.

And, his accuracy didn’t go unnoticed as Dinesh Karthik and Aakash Chopra took to Twitter to praise the 37-year-old umpire from Indore.

“We have to give credit where it’s due and this whole series if there has been a revelation, thy name is “NITIN MENON”. He’s been phenomenally consistent and I hope he gets the best umpire award for this year. He is definitely one of the best in the world,” Karthik tweeted.

Former India opener and current commentator Chopra also had a funny take on Menon’s sublime umpiring skills and shared a photo on Twitter to praise Menon.

