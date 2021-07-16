IND vs ENG: Dinesh Karthik Hints He is Ready to Don Gloves with Pant & Saha in Isolation

Team India is going through tough times in England as wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant has been diagnosed with Covid-19 and another keeper in the squad, Wriddhiman Saha is in self-isolation as he came in touch with a positive staff member. That means if these two are not match fit, then the only option left with Team India would be to field KL Rahul as the keeper.

But Dinesh Karthik, who is in England too as a part of the broadcast team, has hinted that he can don the gloves too if given a chance. Karthik took to Twitter and subtly said that he is ready for the role.

Earlier in an interview, Karthik had said, “A lot would depend on how the IPL goes, so looking forward to doing well for KKR and let’s see if that helps me (make the Indian team)," Karthik had told PTI in an interview a couple of weeks back.

In fact, during India’s last tour to England in 2018, Karthik was there in the team for first two Tests.

“Well, playing for India is always hard. You only realise (when you are outside) how tough the sport is. The stats say I have done well over a period of time. If I do well in the second half of IPL, who knows?" he added.

Meanwhile, while announcing Pant’s positive result, BCCI said, “Pant, who had not stayed in the team hotel during the break period, tested positive on 8th July. He is asymptomatic and currently undergoing self-isolation at the place where he reported positive. He is being closely monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and is on his way to recovery. He will be able to join the squad in Durham after returning two negative RT-PCR tests.

“The BCCI Medical Team have identified B. Arun, Bowling Coach, Wriddhiman Saha and Abhimanyu Easwaran as close contacts of Garani, who was in the team hotel when he tested positive following RT-PCR tests on 14th July. The four personnel will undergo 10-day isolation and will remain in their respective rooms in the team hotel in London,” BCCI said in a release.

