India vs England: Disputed Chepauk Stands to Open for Fans After 2012 as Sale of Tickets for Second Test Starts

In a good news for cricket fans in India, the sale tickets for the second Test between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, will start from February 8. The disputed stands -- I,J and K, that haven't been opened for the fans since 2012, will be open for the first time. The iconic venue lost a chance to host T20 World Cup 2016 matches and IPL 2019 final due to the legal issues with the stands.

"Tickets for general public will be sold only through online www.paytm.com & www.insider.in , Paytm App and Paytm Insider App from 08.02.2021 (Monday) 10.00 a.m. onwards. There are NO Counter/Box Office sales.

"The daily ticket prices are ‘C, D, E’ Lower Rs. 100/- , ‘D, E’ Upper Rs. 150/-, ‘F, H, I, J, K’ Lower Rs. 150/- ‘I,J,K’ Upper Rs. 200/-

"The redemption of online tickets will be from 10.00 a.m. on 11.02.2021 at Booth No.3 located on Victoria Hostel Road. Wearing face mask and maintaining social distancing are mandatory during visit for redemption of tickets," Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) said in their official release.

Meanwhile, as the English batsmen kept the opposition bowlers in the field for 190 overs, and the visitors went on to close 578 in the first innings of the first Test against India. Every bowler had to work hard for wickets, with Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin doing bulk of the bowling. Both of them picked up three wickets each.

Bumrah, especially bowled his heart out in 36 overs, gave away only 84 runs and bagged three crucial wickets. Former India opener Gautam Gambhir is of the opinion that Bumrah should be preserved for the crucial pink ball Test that starts on February 24.

“I’m not even sure whether Bumrah should be picked for the second Test match. I think India should preserve him for the pink-ball Test match. See, Jasprit Bumrah is a X-Factor in the series, irrespective of what surfaces to play on and you’ve got to keep that in mind too,” said Gambhir in a chat with Cricinfo.