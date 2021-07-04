India vs England: 'Do You Really Need a Third Option?' -- Kapil Dev on Addition of Another Opener

Former India skipper Kapil Dev is of the opinion that no further openers should be added to the existing Test squad in England. There are rumours surrounding Prithvi Shaw’s inclusion after Shubman Gill injured his shin. Kapil believes that with the likes of Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul already in the side, picking Shaw does not reflect well on the management, and can act as an insult to a player in the squad.

ALSO READ - GOAT Alert: #MithaliTheGOAT Trends on Twitter After India Skipper Shatters World Record

“I don’t think there is any need for it. There should be some respect for the selectors too. They have picked a team and I’m sure it wouldn’t have happened without their (Shastri and Kohli) consultation. I mean, you have two such big opening batsmen in KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Do you really need a third option? I don’t think it’s right," Kapil said on the ‘Wah Cricket’ show on ABP News.

“I’m not convinced with this theory. The team that they’ve picked already has openers so I think they should be the ones to play. Otherwise, it’s insulting for the players who are already in the team."

“I want that the captain and the management should have a say, but not at the expense of over-ruling the selectors and say that ‘these are the players we need’. In that case, we don’t even need selectors. I am feeling a bit odd knowing that something like this has happened, because if it has, it demeans the selectors and their role," he said.

ALSO READ - Mithali Raj Becomes Highest Run Getter in Women’s Cricket Across Formats

“Only Virat and Ravi can say that. I feel that this is a wrong set-up to enter. The players you have backed, you cannot demean them. They are big players and I wouldn’t want something like this to happen. No need for any unnecessary controversy."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here