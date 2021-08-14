India vs England: Dominic Sibley and Haseeb Hameed’s Involved in a Funny Fielding Incident | WATCH

Team India and England are vying to draw first blood in the ongoing second Test at the iconic Lord’s cricket stadium. Action on day one belonged to the visitors as they piled up 276 runs with the loss of three wickets with the help of a solid start from openers Rohit Sharma, who went on to score runs with a paced rate, and KL Rahul, who kept seeing off the deliveries from the other end. After Sharma’s departure, Rahul took control and went on to score a superb hundred to put India back in the driving seat at the end of play on the first day.

Veteran James Anderson was finally able to break the opening stand (126-runs) between Sharma and Rahul in the 44th over. An in-swinging delivery knocked the off-stump and sent Sharma back. The Hitman missed his maiden overseas Test century as he was dismissed on 83. Following a couple of overs, Anderson claimed his second-wicket when he got Pujara to edge the last ball of the 47th over.

While the Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Rahul were batting at the crease, a funny fielding incident happened in the 59th over of the first day’s play. In a reply to the loose delivery by Sam Curram , Kohli who was on strike leaned forward to push the ball towards covers. As the ball dashed towards the boundary, two English cricketers – Dominic Sibley and Haseeb Hameed ran after it with all their might. In a mix-up of sorts both fielders thought the other would dive first for the save. However, once the duo realised that they had slowed down, both attempted the dive together which was hilarious. The cameras at the venue didn’t take long to capture such a gaffe near the ropes.

Luckily for England, Sibley managed to pull the ball back in the nick of time, while Hameed followed in an awkward position where he had to prevent the ball from touching him as he went over the rope. Amidst the confusion and correction, Kohli and Rahul took three runs in between the wickets.

In the footage, Harsha Bhogle can be heard laughing while the incident unfolded. “I think Haseeb Hameed was ‘I’m getting away from the ball kind of dive’ while Dom Sibley’s was towards the ball kind of dive,” he said while commentating.

