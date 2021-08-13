India vs England: Don't Believe Kohli Will Change Template-Former Cricketers on Ravichandran Ashwin Exclusion

A huge change that nobody saw coming at Lord’s was Ravi Ashwin warming the benches, again. The Tamil Nadu cricketer warmed up to the five match series with some brilliant performance in the county game against Somerset, and it was anybody’s guess that he will be in the side; but, things took a turn when he was dropped for the first Test. Worse, he was also not played at Lord’s where the conditions were ideal for spin.

This didn’t go unnoticed by fans and experts alike, former cricketers like VVS Laxman, Michael Vaughan have questioned Team India’s decision.

“Ishant Sharma walks into the team if he is a 100% fit, maybe in place of Mohammed Siraj. I’m not able to comprehend what changed from WTC finals when was your first-choice spinner and suddenly in a matter of a month, he’s not even finding a place in the XI,” Laxman told ESPNCricinfo.

“Ashwin adds variety to that bowling attack and he’s got an abundance of experience. I’m not able to comprehend the reasoning behind this decision but I think it’s pretty clear after listening to Kohli in the press conferences in Nottingham and also here that he wants to continue with this template.”

“I think Ashwin will have to wait. Yes, it’s overcast now but it’s not going to remain the same in all five days. So if Ashwin is not playing in these conditions, I don’t see him getting into the XI as I don’t believe Kohli will change this template soon,” Laxman added.

Meanwhile former England captain Michael Vaughan said ‘England have picked the right team, India haven’t.’

“Feels like England have picked the right team & India haven’t… Ashwin should have played for India to give them more Batting plus his quality bowling… He bowls well in all conditions… Perfect bowling day… Feels like a wickets day," Vaughan tweeted.

