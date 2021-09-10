CricketNext

2-MIN READ

India vs England: Don't Blame India, England Too Left South Africa Tour Due to COVID. Twitter Reactions

Pic - AP

The fifth and final Test between India and England at Old Trafford was called off just hours before the scheduled start of play on Friday.

The fifth and final Test between India and England at Old Trafford was called off just hours before the scheduled start of play on Friday. The development comes on the back of intense discussions between the Indian cricket board (BCCI) and the ECB after India’s assistant physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar returned a positive Covid-19 test on Thursday.

“Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be canceled," said the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in a statement.

“Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are unable to field a team and will instead regrettably forfeit the match.

“We send our sincere apologies to fans and partners for this news, which we know will cause immense disappointment and inconvenience to many. Further information will be shared in due course," the statement further read.

Twitter was abuzz with chatter around the development. There were plenty of suggestions that India have ‘let England down’, and questions were asked about Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli attending a book launch before the coach tested positive. With the IPL set to start on September 19, some even said India were prioritising that for Test cricket.

However, there were some like Kevin Pietersen, Michael Vaughan and Wasim Jaffer who pointed out that England too had left a tour of South Africa following COVID-19 scares. Here are some reactions.

It remains to be seen if the Test will be played later. Thus, there’s no clear answer as to whether India have won the series or not.

first published:September 10, 2021, 14:15 IST