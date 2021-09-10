India vs England: Don't Blame India, England Too Left South Africa Tour Due to COVID. Twitter Reactions

The fifth and final Test between India and England at Old Trafford was called off just hours before the scheduled start of play on Friday. The development comes on the back of intense discussions between the Indian cricket board (BCCI) and the ECB after India’s assistant physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar returned a positive Covid-19 test on Thursday.

“Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be canceled," said the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in a statement.

“Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are unable to field a team and will instead regrettably forfeit the match.

“We send our sincere apologies to fans and partners for this news, which we know will cause immense disappointment and inconvenience to many. Further information will be shared in due course," the statement further read.

Twitter was abuzz with chatter around the development. There were plenty of suggestions that India have ‘let England down’, and questions were asked about Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli attending a book launch before the coach tested positive. With the IPL set to start on September 19, some even said India were prioritising that for Test cricket.

However, there were some like Kevin Pietersen, Michael Vaughan and Wasim Jaffer who pointed out that England too had left a tour of South Africa following COVID-19 scares. Here are some reactions.

England left the tour of SA for Covid scares & cost CSA plenty, so don’t go pointing fingers! 👀— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) September 10, 2021

India have let English Cricket down !!! But England did let South African Cricket down !!!— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 10, 2021

Pencil 5th Test ________ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 10, 2021

England were within their rights back then and so are India now. If anything India honoured their commitment and completed the Oval test despite entire coaching staff getting positive during the game. #ENGvsIND #perspective pic.twitter.com/F2LBQ8gDSA— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 10, 2021

The Ravi Shastri book launch is going to get a fair bit of scrutiny I think. On the one hand, idiotic for players & staff to mingle w public w/o any precautions. But on the other, there wasn't a strict biosecure environment. No rules strictly broken. 🤷🏻‍♀️ #ENGvIND— Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) September 10, 2021

This is such a shame - as it’s been a wonderful series ! https://t.co/tPPrAJXCoT— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 10, 2021

first statement vs edited statement. pic.twitter.com/9K0nz2Eg5Y— Prajakta (@18prajakta) September 10, 2021

💬It's a real shame.💬@markbutcher72 reacts to the news that the fifth #ENGvIND Test at Emirates Old Trafford has been cancelled due to concerns within the tourists' camp over Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/LNp4k7iFby— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 10, 2021

So England v India TEST is CANCELLED due to Covid!!!! WOW!!!! Wow!!! Wow!!! Does it mean with 9 days till CSK v MI in Dubai, NO player from each team that’s in the UK will be available if they now have 10 days of quarantining in UK? — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) September 10, 2021

Everyone figuring about 5th Test on twitter 😛 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/cWJeKo80XR— DK (@DineshKarthik) September 10, 2021

It remains to be seen if the Test will be played later. Thus, there’s no clear answer as to whether India have won the series or not.

