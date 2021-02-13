CRICKETNEXT

India vs England: Double Howler From Third Umpire Leaves Twitter in Uproar

Both instances came down to marginal calls made by the third umpore and, on a different day, could have had a very different result.

The first day of the second Test between India and England was a well-played out affair, with both sides showing their best. India would have been the happier of the two sides at stumps but England are by no means out of the contest just yet. However, there were two incidents that left England players far from happy. Both instances came down to marginal calls made by the third umpore and, on a different day, could have had a very different result. But while the fall-out from both decisions weren't heavily reflected on the scorecard, it did leave an unpleasant taste for many.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Full Score IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights

The first call came when a stumping appeal was made against Rohit Sharma off Jack Leach's bowling. Replays suggested that Rohit's foot wasn't entirely behind the line but he was given not out.

The next call was arguably even more cut and dry in England's favour yet went against them. Joe Root went for a review after Ajinkya Rahane appeared to have edged one to short leg and when the ball passed the bat, UltraEdge showed no spike and he was given not out.

Sublime Rohit Sharma Lights Up Chepauk and Silences Doubters - For Now

However, replays then showed that Rahane had indeed gloved the ball after it hit the pad and therefore should have been given out. The reason he survived was because the third umpire didn't bother checking that replay.

Naturally, social media had a field day with this head-scratching decision. Check out some of the best reactions below:

Rohit Sharma oozed class with an aesthetically pleasing 161 on a challenging track, helping India seize the initiative with a solid opening day score of 300 for 6 against England in the second Test on Saturday.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

