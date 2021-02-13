India vs England: Double Howler From Third Umpire Leaves Twitter in Uproar Both instances came down to marginal calls made by the third umpore and, on a different day, could have had a very different result.

The first day of the second Test between India and England was a well-played out affair, with both sides showing their best. India would have been the happier of the two sides at stumps but England are by no means out of the contest just yet. However, there were two incidents that left England players far from happy. Both instances came down to marginal calls made by the third umpore and, on a different day, could have had a very different result. But while the fall-out from both decisions weren't heavily reflected on the scorecard, it did leave an unpleasant taste for many.

The first call came when a stumping appeal was made against Rohit Sharma off Jack Leach's bowling. Replays suggested that Rohit's foot wasn't entirely behind the line but he was given not out.

The next call was arguably even more cut and dry in England's favour yet went against them. Joe Root went for a review after Ajinkya Rahane appeared to have edged one to short leg and when the ball passed the bat, UltraEdge showed no spike and he was given not out.

However, replays then showed that Rahane had indeed gloved the ball after it hit the pad and therefore should have been given out. The reason he survived was because the third umpire didn't bother checking that replay.

England lose a review even though the bit they’re reviewing wasn’t reviewed. Ball tracking shows if third umpire had done his job properly and rolled footage on he’d have seen ball hit Rahane’s glove — Chris Stocks (@StocksC_cricket) February 13, 2021

❌NOT OUT!❌ England lose a review after appealing for a bat-pad against Rahane but the third umpire doesn't seem to check if the ball brushed glove after hitting pad... ...England will be furious as UltraEdge shows that it did! India 249-4 #INDvENG Live blog — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) February 13, 2021

The appeal for a catch against Rahane, before he got out, was quite poorly handled. Should have checked snicko on the way up. By allowing England to retain the review, have they admitted they were wrong? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 13, 2021

So the umpires have belatedly/retrospectively reinstated England’s review after realizing they erred in adjudication. Very strange. What would they have done if Rahane was still batting!? #INDvENG — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) February 13, 2021

Is the Third umpire pissed .. !!!! He is having a stinker .. #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 13, 2021

How can a third umpire not look at that?!?! ‍♂️ — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) February 13, 2021

Rohit Sharma oozed class with an aesthetically pleasing 161 on a challenging track, helping India seize the initiative with a solid opening day score of 300 for 6 against England in the second Test on Saturday.