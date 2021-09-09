India vs England: ECB Wants India to Forfeit Fifth Test; BCCI Says 'No' After Consultation With Virat, Rohit

The BCCI has been told by ECB that the only way to cancel the fifth and final Test match at Old Trafford is to forfeit the game. According to a report in Times of India, the Indian board were told that they will have to give England a walkover in case they want the hosts to accept their demand of cancelling the final Test match after another Indian support staff tested positive of Covid-19.

BCCI Boss Sourav Ganguly ‘Unsure About Fifth Test Going Ahead’ After Support Staff Tested Covid-19 Positive

However, India captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma has clearly said a ‘no’ to the proposition. The BCCI delegation which is meeting the ECB, were in constant touch with two senior members of the team and they have made it clear that it is not going to happen. “Virat and Rohit are learnt to have conveyed that, in absolute clear terms, that Indian team would not forfeit the match even if that meant playing it under Covid cloud,” the report stated.

Fifth Test in Doubt as Another Member of India’s Junior Physio Tests COVID Positive

India are already 2-1 up and losing this game means that series gets squared 2-2.

Earlier India cricket team’s junior physio Yogesh Parmar has tested positive for COVID-19 and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is unsure whether the fifth and final Test against England, scheduled from Friday, will go ahead or not. After head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharath Arun, another member of the support staff testing positive forced the team to cancel its practice session on Thursday. “We don’t know if match will happen at the moment. Hopefully we can get some game," said Ganguly at the book launch of ‘Mission Domination’ in Kolkata. The RT-PCR test reports of the players are still awaited.

Parmar testing positive also leaves the team without a physio with the main physio Nitin Patel already in isolation after Shastri contracted the virus during the Oval Test. It is learnt that the BCCI has asked England and Wales Cricket Board to spare a physio.

“The results of the RT-PCR tests (of players) are expected later in the day depending on which the fate of the game will be decided," said a BCCI source. The players have been told to remain in their respective rooms as RT-PCR testing is being carried out.

(With agencies)

