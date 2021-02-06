India vs England: Elegant Joe Root Makes Us Look Rubbish, Remarks Ben Stokes

- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 1st Test - 26 - 29 Jan, 2021Match Ended220/10(69.2) RR 3.17245/10(100.3) RR 2.44
SA
PAK378/10(119.2) RR 3.1790/3(22.5) RR 3.94
Pakistan beat South Africa by 7 wickets
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs England: Elegant Joe Root Makes Us Look Rubbish, Remarks Ben Stokes
A great strokemaker himself, star allrounder Ben Stokes is in awe of Joe Root's ability to play spin bowling, saying on Saturday that half of England team's batsmen can't tackle the tweakers like their captain does.
- PTI
- Updated: February 6, 2021, 8:28 PM IST
A great strokemaker himself, star all-rounder Ben Stokes is in awe of Joe Root's ability to play spin bowling, saying on Saturday that half of England team's batsmen can't tackle the tweakers like their captain does. Playing in his 100th Test, Root compiled his fifth double century on the second day of the opening Test against India here, reaching the milestone with a six off seasoned spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.
IND vs ENG 1st Test Live Blog | Live Score
Stokes, too, played his part in making a fine 82. "Yeah, it makes us all feel, you know, pretty rubbish (laughs), the way he, how easy he makes batting look. And yeah, I was quite surprised he ran down the wicket and hit a six to bring up a double (century)," Stokes said during a virtual press conference.
India vs England: WATCH - Jasprit Bumrah's Perfect Yorker Nearly Catches Out Ben Stokes
"He is in phenomenal form and just makes things look very, very easy and the way that he plays spin, dominates spin and it's incredible to watch. I don't think half the England batsmen ever play spin in the way that he does. "He's just got options, he has got an option for everything that's thrown at him and yeah, it is just a delight to watch him at the moment," Stokes added about his skipper who is enjoying an incredible run of form.
India vs England 2021: Ben Stokes Lives Up To His Reputation of Big Six Hitter
Thanks to Root's monumental 218 and Stokes' knock, England reached 555 for eight by stumps, and the all-rounder had no qualms in admitting that his team was in a very strong position. "Yeah, it's nice coming back in with a (knock like that), with a bit of time off and now spending some time out in the middle, but all in all I think we're in a very strong position as a team.
"Batting first and after putting ourselves in and being 500 or whatever we are (555/8), still with two wickets remaining (going into) day three is very strong position," Stokes said. He said the England team was not at all thinking about declaration on Saturday evening.
"There were no thoughts whatsoever of a declaration tonight because I'll be stupid if we won the toss and bat first, you just get as many runs as you can out here in India. "And if we can bat for another hour tomorrow, you know, we would be very happy with that," he added.
Asked if there was enough in the surface to make it tough for the Indian batsmen, Stokes said the team deserves credit for the way it batted, adding is spin, bounce and reverse swing. "Yeah, I think there's actually been you know, there's been spin, bounce and there has been reverse. I think we've just played really well, you know. I think you've got to give us credit there. It's not exactly being the easiest (wicket).
"I think we've just given ourselves a great opportunity to get in and score runs on a pitch that is actually offering (a lot) for the bowlers. And a lot of balls spat out of the rough today and we've seen the period when Ishant Sharma bowled with a reverse swing ball and got two in two. "It is doing all sorts out there, so I think we've played really really well as a batting unit and we've taken some big strides (as a), batting group, the way we have played, so yeah, we're really happy," he added.
When asked if he thought the pitch would deteriorate, Stokes said it would get dry but "that doesn't give us the right to bowl them out twice." "It's going to get dry, it's going to break up, deteriorate but just because we've gone out there and scored some big first-innings runs, that doesn't give us a right to bowl them out twice." England are aware of the fact that they will also have to toil for wickets over the next couple of days. "We know we still have got a lot of hard work to do as a bowling unit because it is tough to take 20 wickets anywhere, but you know out here, sometimes 20 wickets is hard to come by, so we know we've got a big challenge ahead of us," Stokes said.
To a question as to what the Indian bowlers could have done better, Stokes said they need a lot of credit for their hard work. "I've got to give credit to India, they just kept toiling away, especially Jasprit (Bumrah) and Ishant (Sharma). They just keep kept running in and Ishant got the rewards that he deserved when the ball started to reverse.
"So yeah, we've just got to keep doing the same and sometimes out here it's a game of patience as to who can stay boring the longest." Asked how he felt about his own form, Stokes said it was nice to come back and spend some time in the middle. "Obviously it's been a couple of months away. The most pleasing thing is, coming here and starting the tour off really well as a team. "I don't think we could really asked for anything better than how this tour started, win the toss, bat first and we are still batting on day three…really pleasing.
.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking