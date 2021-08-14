India vs England: Home Fans Throw Champagne Corks at KL Rahul, This is How Virat Kohli Reacted | WATCH

In a rather shameful incident at the Mecca of Cricket, the Lord’s England fans were seen throwing beer and champagne corks at KL Rahul while he was fielding near the boundary. Pictures showed several at the boundary line where KL Rahul was fielding and Rahul. During the 68th over broadcasters showed an irate KL Rahul throw it back at the stands from where the corks came from on India captain Virat Kohli’s direction. The commentators were also heard talking about the incident.

Here’s how Indian Twitter fanbase reacted:

This is Unacceptable. England crowd was throwing something towards KL Rahul. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/cUAGSYcor6— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) August 14, 2021

Racist abuses during the first test match, now throwing a champagne bottle cork at KL Rahul..Pathetic English fans. #ENGVIND #INDVENG pic.twitter.com/dk8gCRIYeA— Sneha ✨ (@louist____28) August 14, 2021

Some stupid people from crowd throwing corks at KL Rahul and stadium. So childish. These people should be thrown out of stadium immediately.#ENGvIND #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/otuum9Uxzp— Truth (@truth_by_zombie) August 14, 2021

This is how Virat Kohli reacted after he came to know about the incident:

Virat Kohli signaling to KL Rahul to throw it back to the crowd - Terrible from the crowd to throw some things to the players.#ENGvIND #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/c7Ba7CBKTQ— Sportsfan.in (@sportsfan_stats) August 14, 2021

This is how they throw garbage in there house’s #ENGvIND #KLRAHUL pic.twitter.com/o5XuKwHI5Q— Mayur Jain ( Wear Mask ) (@MAYUR448) August 14, 2021

This is so shameful act by English crowd , they are throwing Bottle corks on KL Rahul just bcoz he scored a fantastic century?“So called crowd who appreciates opponents performance also" Disgusting !!!! pic.twitter.com/xhw0ZCzOZ4 — Girish (@ViratkohliFabb2) August 14, 2021

Earlier, a century from KL Rahul and a well-paced 83 from Rohit Sharma helped India post a total of 364 in the their first innings. The home team lost three wickets on day two of the second Test as Mohammed Siraj picked up Dom Sibley and Haseeb Hameed’s wickets and Mohammed Shami sent Rory Burn packing. England were 119 for 3 at the start of play on Day 3. Joe Root then went past his half century while Jonny Bairstow settled in, as England went to lunch at 216 for 3.

