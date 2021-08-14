CricketNext

India vs England: Home Fans Throw Champagne Corks at KL Rahul, This is How Virat Kohli Reacted | WATCH
India vs England: Home Fans Throw Champagne Corks at KL Rahul, This is How Virat Kohli Reacted | WATCH

England crowds throw beer corks in the ground near KL Rahul at 3rd man (Twitter Image)

On coming to know about the incident, India captain Virat Kohli was seen gesturing Rahul to throw the corks back at the crowd.

In a rather shameful incident at the Mecca of Cricket, the Lord’s England fans were seen throwing beer and champagne corks at KL Rahul while he was fielding near the boundary. Pictures showed several at the boundary line where KL Rahul was fielding and Rahul. During the 68th over broadcasters showed an irate KL Rahul throw it back at the stands from where the corks came from on India captain Virat Kohli’s direction. The commentators were also heard talking about the incident.

Here’s how Indian Twitter fanbase reacted:

This is how Virat Kohli reacted after he came to know about the incident:

Earlier, a century from KL Rahul and a well-paced 83 from Rohit Sharma helped India post a total of 364 in the their first innings. The home team lost three wickets on day two of the second Test as Mohammed Siraj picked up Dom Sibley and Haseeb Hameed’s wickets and Mohammed Shami sent Rory Burn packing. England were 119 for 3 at the start of play on Day 3. Joe Root then went past his half century while Jonny Bairstow settled in, as England went to lunch at 216 for 3.

first published:August 14, 2021, 18:26 IST