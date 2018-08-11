In Numbers: England’s Highest Run-scorer Alastair Cook Struggles to Find Form

Loading...
Even though England won the first Test against India at Edgbaston, it was their bowling that did the job for the team as batting still remains a concern. With Cook struggling at the top, England could be found wanting against a strong Indian bowling line up in the upcoming fixtures.
Out of the seven matches Cook has played in 2018, he has scored 223 runs at an average of 18.58 which his worst performance so far since his debut in 2006.
Since Jan 2016 Cook has smashed only 4 Test tons and 10 fifties and has a conversion rate of 28.57, which is the joint third worst conversion rate by opener who have scored minimum 1000 Test runs.
First Published: August 11, 2018, 7:08 PM IST