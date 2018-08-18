Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
In Numbers | England's Poor Win Percentage at Trent Bridge, India's Over-Reliance on Kohli

Pratik Sagar | Updated: August 18, 2018, 10:53 AM IST
(IMAGE: Getty Images)

The Indian cricket team will look to make amends and stay alive in the ongoing five-match Test series in England, when the two teams lock horns against each other in the third Test at Trent Bridge, starting Saturday.

India lost the first Test at Edgbaston by a whisker but followed it up with a humiliating innings defeat at Lord's to trail 0-2 in the series. Another loss will see them lose their 14th series in England. In the last 17 series at home, England have won 13, India have won 3 (1971, 1986, 2007) while one series ended in a draw.

Despite being completely outplayed in the series so far, the visiting team will take heart from the fact that England doesn't hold a good record at Trent Bridge, as they have the lowest win rate among all the venues in the country in Tests (minimum 50 matches played).

Also, India have managed to trouble England in the past at this venue, having been on the losing side twice, winning one and rest three matches ended in draws.

If England's previous record at the venue is a cause of concern for the hosts, then over-reliance on skipper Kohli is something that will be playing on the minds of the visiting team. Apart from Kohli, none of the other Indian batsmen have shown signs of life in the ongoing series. While England have five players who have crossed the 50-run mark in the series, as for India, only Kohli have done it thus far.

Furthermore, since January 2017, looking at the individual contribution of the Top-7 Indian batsman (minimum 10 matches) Kohli has scored 22.21 % of the team total — the most by any batsman. Barring Kohli and Pujara, none of the Indian batsmen have contributed more than 10.00% of team runs. Also, out of the 21 Test ton by Indian batsmen, seven have come from Kohli’s willow.

These poor numbers become even worse in the current calendar year as out of the 1,782 runs scored by the Indian team on away tours so far, Kohli has scored 526 runs in 5 matches at an average of 52.60. The second player on this list is Hardik Pandya with 209 runs. Barring Kohli, none of the other batsman (batting positions #1-#5) averages more than 20.00 in the two series so far.

england vs india 2018
First Published: August 18, 2018, 10:03 AM IST
