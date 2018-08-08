England’s Recent Run at Lord’s - A Mixed Bag

Loading...
England vs Pakistan, 2018 - Pakistan Win by Nine Wickets
Pakistan registered a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over England with fast bowlers doing the job for the visitors. England elected to bat first but were blown away by Mohammad Abbas and Hassan Ali, who picked four wickets each, dismissing the hosts for 184. Half-centuries from Azhar Ali (50), Asad Shafiq (59), Babar Azam (68) and Shadab Khan (52) along with solid contributions from other batsmen helped Pakistan reach 363. England were 110/6 after captain Joe Root was dismissed for 68 and it seemed Pakistan would reguster an innings victory, however, Dominic Bess (57) and Jos Buttler (67) helped England avoid an innings defeat. Again, Abbas along with Mohammad Aamir were the stars for Pakistan as they picked four wickets each in the second innings. Bess and Buttler's heroics didn't count for much in the end as England failed to avoid defeat.
England vs West Indies, 2017 - England Win by Nine Wickets
Again, it was the fast bowlers who called the shots and this time it was England, helped by Ben Stoke's all-round performance who ended on the winning side. Electing to bat first, West Indies were dismissed for 123 with Stokes picking 6/22. West Indies looked to fight back, reducing England to 63/5 before Stokes contributed with a vital knock of 60, which helped the hosts reach 194. Kemar Roach (5/72) and Jason Holder (4/54) were the stand out performers with the ball for Windies. In the second innings, James Anderson was the wrecker-in-chief, picking 7/42 as West Indies could only set England a target of 107 - which they comfortably reached with nine wickets to spare.
England vs South Africa, 2017 - England Win by 211 Runs
One of the few times when batsmen came out on top at Lord's as captain Joe Root scored a sensational 190 in the first innings, which eventually helped the hosts register a comfortable victory. Root was well supported by Stokes (56) and Moeen Ali (87) along with a late blitzkrieg from Stuart Broad which helped England reach 458. Ali then picked four as South Africa were dismissed for 361, contributions from Dean Elgar (54), Temba Bavuma (59), Quinton de Kock (51) and Vernon Philander (52) helping the Proteas. Keshav Mahraj (4/85) along with Kagiso Rabada (3/50) and Morne Morkel (3/64) did help South Africa mount a fight back but Moeen Ali's 6/53 in the second innings completely derailed the visitors and helped England to an easy 211-run victory.
England vs Pakistan, 2016 - Pakistan Win by 75 Runs
The game that will be remembered more for the celebrations than the victory itself was as Pakistan celebrated their triumph with military style push-ups on the ground. Misbah-ul-Haq's 114 along with Asad Shafiq's 73 helped Pakistan reach 339. Leg-spinner Yasir Shah picked 6/72 as England were dismissed for 272. Woakes picked 5/32 as Pakistan were bundled out for 215, setting England a target of 283 for victory. However, Shah was again the tormentor for the hosts as he picked 4/69 to help the visitors register a 75-run victory.
England vs Sri Lanka, 2016 - Match Drawn
English weather ruined what looked like an easy victory for the hosts as rain helped Sri Lanka escape with a draw. Jonny Bairstow's unbeaten 167 helped England reach 416 in the first innings after electing to bat. English pacers shared the wickets as Sri Lanka were dismissed for 288, Hales then scored a fine 94 as England declared at 233/7, setting the visitors a target of 362. Constant rain delays ultimately helped Sri Lanka as England could get in only 24 overs in the second innings.
First Published: August 8, 2018, 1:13 PM IST