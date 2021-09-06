India vs England: Epic Win at Oval By 157 Runs; Twitter Says 'Indian Bowlers Are the Best'

India beat England in the fourth Test match by a resounding 157 runs to take a 2-1 lead in a five match series. India, who lost their last Test match quite heavily, came back really strong in the game. Especially after looking down and out on Day One. It was a classic case of comeback and Kohli and his team showed they are not afraid to make things happen.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Most Test ducks by England’s top-7 in a year:27 ducks in 199827 ducks in 2021#ENGvIND — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) September 6, 2021

This is a very special Test Match win. After being 127/7 on the first day, not many teams can make a comeback and win a away test the way Team India have done. That is why this is a very special Indian Team. Congratulations to everyone for playing their part in a memorable win. pic.twitter.com/9XDJCCrAwC— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 6, 2021

India pulled off a sensational 157-run win in the fourth Test against England, only their second-ever at The Oval and first at the venue after 1971, to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series. This is also only the second time in history — after 1986 — that India have won two Tests on one tour of England.

They had beaten England by 151 runs in the second Test at Lord’s last month.

What a win! Outstanding victory for India #ENGvIND. Flat track, conceding 1st innings lead… and yet ended up winning the Test Match. Superb @BCCI— Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) September 6, 2021

Visiting sides winning Test matches at Lord’s and the Oval in the same seriesAus (5) 1930, 1948, 1972, 2001, 2015WI (4) 1950, 1973, 1984, 1988Pak (3) 1992, 1996, 2016NZ (1) 1999SAf (1) 2012Ind (1) 2021#INDvsEND #IndvEng#ENGvIND #EngvsInd— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 6, 2021

The beauty of Test cricket.Team INDIA reaching new heights every series That’s it, that’s the tweet#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/3vcuEZxyzA — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 6, 2021

England had resumed the fifth and final day strongly placed at 77 without loss and even though they lost a couple of wickets in the first session, they had moved to 131/2 and looked good to draw the Test.

However, within 35 balls, between overs 61.3 and 67.2, pacer Jasprit Bumrah (2/27) and spinner Ravindra Jadeja (2/50) turned the game in India’s favour, sharing four wickets to spear the heart of England batting. Jadeja removed opener Haseeb Hameed (63 off 193) through one that turned from the rough and clipped his off-stump. Bumrah then hit England with a double whammy as he breached the defences of Ollie Pope (2) and Jonny Bairstow (0) in his successive overs.

The drama at Lord’s aside, this is an even more impressive win. There was nothing freakish about it. From back-to-wall on the first day, India fought clawed back session after session capping with a stunning bowling performance #INDvENG— Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) September 6, 2021

Most overseas Test wins for India:9 in Australia9 in Sri Lanka9 in West Indies9 in England*#ENGvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) September 6, 2021

Team efforts and sensible cricket brought us another victory in England. Great bowling by @y_umesh, @Jaspritbumrah93 @imjadeja @imShard register the second win in the series. Looking forward to a cracker of the series finale in the next match.#INDvENG— Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) September 6, 2021

Jadeja then picked Moeen Ali caught bat-pad.

England went from 141/2 to 147/6.

A 35-run partnership between Joe Root (36) and Chris Woakes (18) kept England alive. But then Root was unlucky to be bowled off Shardul Thakur as he chopped the ball onto the stumps.

Woakes followed at the stroke of tea, caught at mid-wicket off Umesh Yadav (3/60). India had picked six wickets in the session between lunch and tea.

They mopped up the tail quickly post-tea.

No Doubt…….Indian bowlers are the Best at the moment…..What a comeback @BCCI and I really enjoyed the whole match…..Test is Best….#INDvsEND #ENGvIND— (@IamDimuth) September 6, 2021

Team India to all those who thought India is winning on Turning tracks in India and were quick to write off the team.Respect! pic.twitter.com/fRbUqNGIaX— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 6, 2021

Individual commitments to a group effort.That’s the definition of this Team.This is Team India.Absolute Fearless. pic.twitter.com/9iRxyAvAfF— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) September 6, 2021

The victory was through a remarkable turnaround for India as they had been bowled out for 191 in the first innings. But they managed to restrict England’s first-innings lead to just 99 runs on a placid wicket.

Virat Kohli’s men then ensured better batting in second innings. The top three batsmen shone and India, with contribution from middle and lower order took the total to 466 and set England a target of 368 to win.

It was too much for England to handle. Shardul Thakur was the silent performer who made the difference as he hit fifties in both innings and picked three crucial wickets. The first innings half-century took India to 191 and the second innings fifty helped him stitch a 100-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Rishabh Pant and took the lead beyond 300.

Rohit Sharma scored his maiden overseas Test century in the second innings. Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli chipped in with a fifty each.

Umesh Yadav, making a comeback, took six wickets while Jasprit Bumrah took four wickets in the game.

(With Agencies)

