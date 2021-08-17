EXCLUSIVE - After Lord’s Win, No Looking Back for India, Says Anshuman Gaekwad

Anshuman Gaekwad has been part of every aspect of Indian cricket; as player who showed guts taking body blows, as coach and manager of a team consisting of great players, and as a selector with other illustrious players. He has been an administrator at the Baroda Cricket Association and currently is an Apex Council member of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Gaekwad played 40 Tests from 1974 to 1985, scored 201 against Pakistan at Jalandhar, battling for 671 minutes in September 1983. He has played a Test match at Lord’s, making 13 and one not out. In this interview to News18.com, Gaekwad shares his thoughts on a number of high points around India’s spectacular victory at Lord’s where the second Test of the five-Test series concluded in the presence of 25,824 spectators.

Excerpts:

What’s your idea of winning a Test match at the Lord’s Cricket Ground?

It’s a big thing. In fact, entering Lord’s itself is a big thing. It gives a different feeling; it sends shivers down your spine. The atmosphere is totally different than any other ground in the world. And winning a Test match, it has to be like crazy. I was not out (for one) in the last innings I played at Lord’s. Cricketers feel very proud playing at Lord’s. Just imagine winning a Test match in a manner the Indian team did.

This was India’s 19th Test match at Lord’s and India had won only two there. The second win was in 2014 and the first win was in 1986. How much has India changed as a team, with Virat Kohli and Coach Ravi Shastri laying stress on deploying the fast bowling resources? It has yielded results in India’s favour?

Absolutely. It’s very challenging. I see changes then and now. The biggest is the change in attitude. The players have become a lot more aggressive, fearless, positive and refusing to take anything lying down. Look at the fitness of each and every player. Especially the fast bowlers. It’s the fitness aspect which is pushing the players and deliver, junior or senior players. That’s what we saw at Lord’s. Everyone, at one stage, thought that the match was gone. But the way the bowlers went and batted fearlessly and so positively and then they came back and bowled England out…that’s their approach. Positive.

The batting has made a vital difference. After two Test matches at Trent Bridge and Lord’s, the Indian batting average is 32 plus. In 2014 and 2018 it was under 24. The bowling average is under 21 for 39 wickets. For most of the players, this is their third tour to England in seven years and they understand the local conditions weather-wise, pitch-wise and the Dukes ball. Is it not?

This is happening because there are tremendous competitions for places, batting or bowling. There are cricketers waiting in the wings to take over and take on the challenge. The eleven players in the side have seen it. They know that no one is indispensable. It’s not like the earlier days. Now the players deliver, the moment they get a chance, they want to prove themselves. The players with ability have proved.

They have the potential and are exploring it to the maximum level. It’s always been difficult for India’s players in England. The ball moves a lot right through the day. You need a specific technique to bat and bowl. The line and length changes, the direction of the ball changes. The pace and bounce, they have got adjusted to all this peculiarity in England, so well and so quickly. The batting could have been even better, only the middle order should be consistent and get more runs. The average will be better than 32 plus.

There has been so much debate about Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. That they are slow. But when the chips were down, they showed up!

I think both are meant for that kind of situation (crisis management) every time there is a problem, these two have stood up. They take the pressure and do the needful. They hang on at any cost and get those runs. They showed it in Australia as well in touch and challenging circumstances. You see the Late Nawab of Pataudi was my captain and he said: “Once you reach that stage (playing for India), you as a batsman must know how to get runs and as a bowler, you should know how to get wickets. If not don’t waste your time, or don’t waste my time. Go back, learn and come back.”

In Test matches you have to bat according to the situation the team is in. In ODI’s you have 300 balls to play and 120 balls in Twenty20. In Test cricket, there is no question of time limit. You play over five days. You have sufficient time to get yourself in, your eye in, and your feet moving. You can get settled and start playing shots. It’s always good to wait and watch and make the bowlers make the mistake for you to score runs. That’s what Pujara is doing.

Rahane scored a century at Melbourne during the last series. There has been a decline in form since then. But in the second innings at Lord’s, he appeared confident while making a half century?

It’s very surprising. Under these circumstances, a batsman is nervous. You are very tentative; your feet will not move. But with Rahane, it has been the other way around. In such difficult situations, he walks tall. He is proved this time and again. He has delivered.

So would you say Pujara and Rahane should be given their space?

I am sure they have that space. I don’t think anybody tells them really about what to do and what not to do. I don’t think this kind of stuff is there anymore in the Indian team.

There were reports of the team asking for Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav when Shubhman Gill was injured and ruled out of the series. And that the BCCI did not relent. They went to England only after Washington Sundar was ruled out of the tour and Mayank Agarwal was also ruled out because of concussion? And now, K. L. Rahul has clicked.

The captain and the coach are the most lucky ones. They have the options. They don’t have to worry about batting or bowling. The bench strength is there to meet emergency situations, like if someone is out of form or gets injured. This is a wonderful situation to be in. There could have been a kind of worry and doubts in their mind that they might need so and so in order to get used to the local conditions. This could be the reason that they wanted the two players (Shaw and Yadav). If you look at it now, you have a settled team.

After the Lord’s result, it does not look like there will be a change in the team for at least the third and fourth Tests?

Absolutely. That’s where the competition is. Each and every one is giving more than a hundred percent. Who wants to take it easy, because once you have lost your position in the team, you are lost. Then you have to perform very well in the domestic season to get back into the team, and wait for the opportunity.

What should the team do in the nine-day gap between the second and third Test matches?

The gap is fine. I would like to see a three-day game for the reserve players in the squad or if someone wants to have a good knock in order to get more confidence. Or some bowlers who want to get the feel of the grass. A side game would definitely benefit the reserve players.

Kohli has said that they used the preparation at Durham very well, especially the lower order batsmen?

Initially and before the first Test, I would go with the captain. But once you get into the series, I feel match practice is more important than net sessions. Ultimately, the pressure is different when playing a match. I am sure the England team would be wanting to play a practice game.

England has not played well four Test matches on the trot; two against New Zealand and as many against India. What will be their state of mind with three more Tests remaining in the series?

They are not playing well. They are coming close to winning a match, only on the strength of their bowling. In the batting department, barring Joe Root, the others look very tentative. It’s difficult to see this happening in your home conditions. They are a struggling side in batting.

How do you see the series going for India and England?

It was all topsy-turvy, but having won the Lord’s Test, and the way they executed it in batting and bowling, there is no looking back for the Indian team. I hope they don’t get over confident. I think the way India came back strongly must have shattered England’s confidence. The way the first two Tests have gone about, it will be very difficult for England to stage a comeback. Winning and losing are part of the game, what matters though is how you win and lose a match.

This win has also put an end to the debate about playing two spinners? Or do you see Ravichandran Ashwin picked at the expense of Ravindra Jadeja ?

I don’t see this happening in England. I don’t think England will give dry tracks on which the ball will turn. Because England doesn’t have quality spinners who can trouble Indian batsmen.

So India and Kohli will retain the winning combination?

That’s for sure. There is no need to disturb anything unless something happens. Touch wood, nothing should happen. Jadeja fits into any team. For saving runs, taking brilliant catches and effecting run outs. He keeps the run rate down bowling and gets runs as well.\

It’s the captain’s prerogative to choose the XI?

It’s not only that. I would say that it’s the confidence the captain has in a particular player who can deliver. This matters a lot. That’s where Jadeja scores over the others. He is a utility guy; he can do it. He is live wire in the team. If the ball goes anywhere in the deep to him, the batsmen are walking for a single and not thinking about the second run. That’s the kind of impact he makes on the opposition.

The way India competed at Lord’s there is plenty to take away and inspire the young players?

I hope the under-19 players were watching the match, the determination and self-confidence of the players and the attitude of not giving up. Where there is a will, there is a way.

