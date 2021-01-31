India vs England: Experienced, More Skillful & A Wiser James Anderson Could Be A Handful in India

- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 1st Test - 26 - 29 Jan, 2021Match Ended220/10(69.2) RR 3.17245/10(100.3) RR 2.44
SA
PAK378/10(119.2) RR 3.1790/3(22.5) RR 3.94
Pakistan beat South Africa by 7 wickets
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs England: Experienced, More Skillful & A Wiser James Anderson Could Be A Handful in India
James Anderson picked up his 30th fifer in Test cricket when his spell of 6/40 in 29 overs restricted Sri Lanka to 381 in the first innings of the second Test in Galle ultimately paving away for a comprehensive win for England and with it a successive series sweep in the island nation. Anderson went past the great Glenn McGrath who had a total of 29 five-wicket hauls (in an innings) in his Test career. At the age of 38, Anderson again showcased his tremendous work ethic, fitness and skill in hot and humid conditions not necessarily suited to swing and seam bowling.
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: January 31, 2021, 7:59 AM IST
James Anderson picked up his 30th fifer in Test cricket when his spell of 6/40 in 29 overs restricted Sri Lanka to 381 in the first innings of the second Test in Galle ultimately paving away for a comprehensive win for England and with it a successive series sweep in the island nation. Anderson went past the great Glenn McGrath who had a total of 29 five-wicket hauls (in an innings) in his Test career.
At the age of 38, Anderson again showcased his tremendous work ethic, fitness and skill in hot and humid conditions not necessarily suited to swing and seam bowling. He persevered bowling an immaculate line and length getting a hint of seam movement, a little extra bounce and a fraction of reverse swing - all just enough to trouble the Sri Lanka batsmen and keep his team in the match despite losing a crucial toss.
India vs England: How England Play R Ashwin Will Decide Outcome of Series - Monty Panesar
Anderson gave his best performance (in an innings) in Asia in Galle. Not only did he pick 6 wickets, 5 of them of the top-middle order, but was also brilliantly restrictive bowling as many as 13 maidens and conceding at an economy rate of just 1.38 - a testimony of his accuracy and control despite the tough conditions. Interestingly, the only other fifer he has picked in Asia was also against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2012 - but England went on to lose the encounter.
However, with his match-turning performance at the same ground the second time around, Anderson has sounded alarm bells in India with Chennai, the venue for the first Test not too far away from Galle.
Anderson is the leading wicket-taker amongst fast bowlers in the history of Test cricket with 606 wickets in 157 matches at an average of 26.6 and strike rate of 55.9. He is also the fourth-highest wicket-taker overall only behind the legendary spin trio of Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708) and Anil Kumble (619). A decent outing in India and the great England pacer will surpass the champion leg spinner from India during the four-match series.
Apart from his disciplined line and length, conventional swing with the new ball and seam movement he can generate on the most placid of wickets, Anderson has the ability to bowl what the great Sachin Tendulkar termed as 'reverse reverse swing' with a relatively older red ball. Basically Anderson was one of the first in the world to bowl the reverse outswinger with the wrist position of the conventional inswinger - an art he had mastered and which was practically impossible to implement. This will make him a big threat in India where he already has a decent record.
India vs England: 'Root Should Bat Like Cook, Stokes and Buttler Should do a Pietersen' - Andy Flower
Anderson has picked 26 wickets in 10 Tests in India at an average of 33.46. One of his finest performances in the country in a match-context came in a series-defining performance at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in 2012 where he bagged three wickets in each innings. He exploited the reverse swinging conditions brilliantly getting the prized wicket of Tendulkar with a reverse outswinger in the first innings. Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni were the other big wickets he claimed in the match playing a pivotal roe with the ball in England's historic series win over India - their first in India since 1984!
Anderson had given another series-defining performance in India in 2006. He returned with four wickets in the first innings of the third and final Test in Mumbai including the big ones of Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid before removing Irfan Pathan and Virender Sehwag in the second. England went on to register a massive 212-run victory and drew level the series.
Overall in Asia, Anderson has a total of 66 wickets in 23 Test matches at an average of 29.1 and strike rate of 66.6. Just for perspective, Ishant Sharma has an average of 32.14 in Asia, Kagiso Rabada - 32.85, Vernon Philander - 38.06, Zaheer Khan - 34.46, Trent Boult - 31.7, Makhaya Ntini - 34.52, Morne Morkel - 30.85, Steve Harmison - 29.27, Stuart Broad - 36.31, Craig McDermott - 37.14 and Mitchell Johnson - 43.02 to name a few fine fast bowlers who played in the region.
Anderson became the oldest pacer to pick a fifer in the sub-continent with his performance in Galle. With no signs of slowing down or any wear and tear, a wiser, more skillful and experienced Anderson could be a handful against India as the series gets underway in a week from now.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking