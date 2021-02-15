India vs England: Fan Manages to Enter Field of Play on Day 3 of Second Test A young boy managed to scale the railings present in the stands and made it all the way to the field. He then waved at the English players before the police got a hold of him.

The return of fans to the MA Chidambaran Stadium in Chennai for the second Test between India and England has been a welcome sight for fans and players alike. However, an incident that took place on February 15 (Monday) during the Day 3 of the Test will doubtless leave many questioning the ground's security staff. A young boy managed to scale the railings present in the stands and made it all the way to the field. He then waved at the English players before the police got a hold of him.

A possible security breach at Chepauk? A young kid climbs the railings and enters the field during lunch break. Didn't get close to the English players. Just waved from a distance and went back. Cops have him. @sportstarweb pic.twitter.com/qNHxuQuXMY — Ayan (@ayan_acharya13) February 15, 2021

Just to be clear. The marked spot (approximately) is till where the kid was able to reach. To the left of the image is the English Team and to the right is Team India. @sportstarweb pic.twitter.com/RIAynbL1V9 — Ayan (@ayan_acharya13) February 15, 2021

Meanwhile Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin applied themselves on a treacherous pitch to share an unbeaten 50-run stand and extend India's lead. India were at 156 for six at lunch with Kohli and Ashwin going strong after India lost a flurry of wickets in the first hour of play.

India added 102 valuable runs in the session with the loss of five wickets after resuming the day at 54 for one.

For England, left-arm spinner Jack Leach, who bowled a long spell this morning, was the best bowler with 3 for 63 while Moeen Ali (2/46) was the other wicket-taker.

Ashwin, who joined the captain at the fall of Axar Patel (7), looked positive and used the sweep shot to good effect to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Kohli looked assured during his knock and played some glorious drives on a deteriorating surface.

The visiting team had hit back earlier in the session by picking five wickets including those of Rohit Sharma (26) and Cheteshwar Pujara (7).

India started on the wrong note, losing Pujara off the last ball of the day's first over. He was runout attempting to regain his crease after he stepped out to flick a Leach delivery and his bat got stuck into the pitch and couldn't get his foot back in time.

Rohit, who had looked at ease during his stay in the middle, was stumped by Ben Foakes, who continued his good work to give Leach his first scalp of the day. Rishabh Pant (8), pushed up the order with an eye on countering Leach, was victim of another sharp stumping by Foakes as he stepped and tried a big shot only to beaten by a ball that spun sharply.

Ajinkya Rahane (10) hit two good shots before falling to Moeen Ali. He danced down the wicket and defended a delivery that spun back resulting in an inside edge on to his pad which was snaffled by an alert Ollie Pope at short-leg.