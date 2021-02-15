CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs England: Fan Manages to Enter Field of Play on Day 3 of Second Test

India vs England: Fan Manages to Enter Field of Play on Day 3 of Second Test

A young boy managed to scale the railings present in the stands and made it all the way to the field. He then waved at the English players before the police got a hold of him.

India vs England: Fan Manages to Enter Field of Play on Day 3 of Second Test

The return of fans to the MA Chidambaran Stadium in Chennai for the second Test between India and England has been a welcome sight for fans and players alike. However, an incident that took place on February 15 (Monday) during the Day 3 of the Test will doubtless leave many questioning the ground's security staff. A young boy managed to scale the railings present in the stands and made it all the way to the field. He then waved at the English players before the police got a hold of him.

IND v ENG 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE BLOG | IND v ENG 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORECARD

Meanwhile Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin applied themselves on a treacherous pitch to share an unbeaten 50-run stand and extend India's lead. India were at 156 for six at lunch with Kohli and Ashwin going strong after India lost a flurry of wickets in the first hour of play.

India added 102 valuable runs in the session with the loss of five wickets after resuming the day at 54 for one.

For England, left-arm spinner Jack Leach, who bowled a long spell this morning, was the best bowler with 3 for 63 while Moeen Ali (2/46) was the other wicket-taker.

Chepauk Pitch is Neither 'Minefield' Nor 'Dustbowl' - England Have Simply Been Outplayed

Ashwin, who joined the captain at the fall of Axar Patel (7), looked positive and used the sweep shot to good effect to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Kohli looked assured during his knock and played some glorious drives on a deteriorating surface.

The visiting team had hit back earlier in the session by picking five wickets including those of Rohit Sharma (26) and Cheteshwar Pujara (7).

India started on the wrong note, losing Pujara off the last ball of the day's first over. He was runout attempting to regain his crease after he stepped out to flick a Leach delivery and his bat got stuck into the pitch and couldn't get his foot back in time.

R Ashwin Says Rishabh Pant Needs to Be Backed to Grow as a Player

Rohit, who had looked at ease during his stay in the middle, was stumped by Ben Foakes, who continued his good work to give Leach his first scalp of the day. Rishabh Pant (8), pushed up the order with an eye on countering Leach, was victim of another sharp stumping by Foakes as he stepped and tried a big shot only to beaten by a ball that spun sharply.

Ajinkya Rahane (10) hit two good shots before falling to Moeen Ali. He danced down the wicket and defended a delivery that spun back resulting in an inside edge on to his pad which was snaffled by an alert Ollie Pope at short-leg.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches