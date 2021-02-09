CRICKETNEXT

India vs England: Fans Unimpressed by Ajinkya Rahane the Batsman After First Test

Team India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, after a series win in Auatralia was hailed as a hero. A few weeks later, after India lost the opening Test against England in Chennai -- many have started questioning his ability with the bat. Rahane just managed to score one run in the entire match, and that cost the team dear.

ALSO READ - WTC Points Table: England Win Hurts India Chances, Latter Need to Take Series 2-1 to Qualify

Here are some of the Twitter reactions on Rahane's performance:

ALSO READ - India vs England: Our Body Language & Intensity Was Not Up to Mark, Says Virat Kohli

Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday admitted that lack of intensity and poor body language was one of the main reasons for the hosts suffering a huge 227-run defeat against England in the first Test here. With this win, England have taken a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. "Our body language and intensity was not up to the mark, second innings we were much better. We were better in the second half of the first innings with the bat, not the first four batters," said Kohli at the post-match presentation ceremony.

