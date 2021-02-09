India vs England: Fans Unimpressed by Ajinkya Rahane the Batsman After First Test Team India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, after a series win in Auatralia was hailed as a hero. A few weeks later, after India lost the opening Test against England in Chennai -- many have started questioning his ability with the bat. Rahane just managed to score one run in the entire match, and that cost the team dear.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions on Rahane's performance:

Of the batsmen, failures of Rohit and Rahane in both innings hurt the team badly. Pujara and Kohli showed fine form, Gill, Washington and Pant continue to impress, but there were not enough substantial partnerships to put England under pressure — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 9, 2021

The gap between rahane's bat and pad was more than the gap between my exams. #INDvENG — Shalin Shah (@GuyThatbrown) February 9, 2021

Sunder : Batting ☑️ Bowling ❎Pant : Batting ☑️ Keeping ❎Saha : Keeping ☑️ Batting ❎Rahane : captaincy ☑️ Batting ❎Kohli : Batting ☑️ captaincy ❎Shastri : Drinking ☑️ coaching ❎ — Shubham Gaur (@_ShubhamGaur) February 9, 2021

Mayank in Rohit outRahul in Rahane out 2nd test match #INDvsENG — Srijan Pandey (@SrijanPandey33) February 9, 2021

My issue with Rahane the captain is Rahane the batsman. After that 100 in Melbourne his scores are - 27*, 22, 4, 37, 24, 1 & 0. After a 100, class players carry their form & carry the burden of players out of form. #INDvENG — Cricket Is Love (@CricketIsLove7) February 9, 2021

Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday admitted that lack of intensity and poor body language was one of the main reasons for the hosts suffering a huge 227-run defeat against England in the first Test here. With this win, England have taken a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. "Our body language and intensity was not up to the mark, second innings we were much better. We were better in the second half of the first innings with the bat, not the first four batters," said Kohli at the post-match presentation ceremony.