India vs England: Fifth Test in Doubt as Another Member of India's Support Staff Tests COVID Positive

Another member of India’s support staff has tested positive for COVID-19 in Manchester, forcing the team to call off their training session ahead of the fifth Test, reported Indian Express. Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun, and R Sridhar, the head coach, bowling coach, and fielding coach respectively, had earlier tested positive for the virus. The trio had not traveled with the team to Manchester and instead stayed back in London.

The report said the Board of Control for Cricket in India are not keen to go ahead with the Test. The Indian players are set to travel to UAE for the IPL after the Test series, and BCCI want to ensure the tournament is not affected.

A BCCI official confirmed the development to PTI. But, the identity of the support staff member could not be ascertained.

India had only Vikram Rathour (batting coach) in the dressing room on the final day of the fourth Test, with the other coaches isolating. No players have been affected so far, but further spread cannot be ruled out.

The fifth and final Test is scheduled to start on Friday (September 10). India lead the series 2-1.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here