India vs England: First Day's Play Called Off Due to Covid-19 Fears, Decision on Match After More Results
1-MIN READ

India vs England: First Day's Play Called Off Due to Covid-19 Fears, Decision on Match After More Results

Team India

The Indian cricket board and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) went into a meeting to discuss whether the fifth and final Test should go ahead after one more member of the Indian support staff -- assistant physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar -- reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.

The first day of the fifth and final Test match between India and England has been called off. A final decision on the game will be taken after more test results come in, reported ANI. Both BCCI and ECB went into a huddle as soon as the news broke on Thursday that another support staff of Indian team, assistant physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar, had tested positive of Covid-19.

The players returned negative tests on Thursday night but it’s understood that some senior players are reluctant to play given the circumstances. According to Cricbuzz, India players wrote to the BCCI expressing their concerns about the game.

It all started when Team India’s Head Coach Ravi Shastri tested positive for the deadly virus a few days ago. Bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar then tested positive for Covid-19 and were sent into isolation. None of them have traveled with the team to Manchester.

India lead the five-Test series 2-1 after winning the second Test at Lord’s by 151 runs and the fourth Test at The Oval by 157 runs.

England had won the third Test at Headingley by an innings and 76 runs.

More to follow…

(With agencies)

first published:September 10, 2021, 12:35 IST